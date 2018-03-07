Hundreds of male members of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) came out in the streets of the capital wearing shorts to promote 'Boxer Rally' that comes under organisations' 'Rape Roko' campaign on Tuesday, March 6. After the horrendous rape incident of an eight-old baby in January, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had launched the 'Rape Roko' campaign.

With an aim to break the stereotype set against the girls wearing short clothes ask for rape, male members of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) came out in the streets of the capital wearing shorts on Tuesday, March 6. After the horrendous rape incident of an eight-old baby in January, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had launched the ‘Rape Roko’ campaign. Promoting the sole cause of the campaign, which is to stop the increasing numbers of rapes in Delhi, male volunteers of the organisation came down in streets with slogans that expressed the message that ‘clothes do not cause rape, sick mentality does.’

As per reports, the volunteers marched from Mandi House to Central Park. With carrying boards and placards carrying slogans like, “Her clothes are not short, your mentality is” and “What clothes was the eight-month-old baby wearing?” A number of men were on the streets with their boxers on to promote the deed initiated by the women’s panel. The rally was named as #BoxerRally under the #rapeRokoMovement. The volunteers were demanding for a strong action against the rapists and completion of trials in sexual assault cases. In a tweet from DCW chief Swati Maliwal wrote: “Thanks @tweetfromRaghu for supporting #RapeRoko and DCW demand for ensuring trials in sexual assault cases are completed in 6 months. Youth of today need to stand up against rapes. No more Baby Nirbhaya!”

8 महीने की बच्ची जिसके रेप पे पूरा देश रोया – उसकी मां और पिताजी ने #RapeRoko को समर्थन दिया और रेपिस्ट के लिए फांसी की मांग की। 8 महीने की बच्ची के रेप के खिलाफ आवाज़ उठाएं। 8 मार्च 9:30 बजे सुबह सेंट्रल पार्क, CP पहुंचें और मानव श्रंखला का हिस्सा बनें ! pic.twitter.com/hRXRF3x1Or — Swati Jai Hind (@SwatiJaiHind) March 6, 2018

For the first time in my life, my sister said she’s proud of me after our ‘Boxer Rally – It’s not her clothes’ for the RapeRoko Movement. @SwatiJaiHind @rape_roko #RapeRoko #ItsNotHerClothes pic.twitter.com/GPoBm0X0pB — Arjun Joshi (@Arjun94Joshi) March 6, 2018

छोटे उसके कपड़े नहीं, छोटी तुम्हारी सोच है… कपड़े नही सोच बादलो We Supporting #RapeRoko Initiative Thank You so much @SwatiJaiHind Didi. Feeling proud to be being a part of It. pic.twitter.com/o5U0hPEJES — Avinash Rajput 🇮🇳 (@Avinashrajpoot_) March 6, 2018

The Indian Medical Association and district court bar associations in Delhi have also shown their support to the campaign. In a letter to DCW president, Swati Jai Hind wrote they support the movement and demand a robust criminal justice system against such crimes. They have supported their demand to set fast-track court for the sexual crimes against women and children and should be tried within six months.

