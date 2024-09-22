Home
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Today In History: India and Australia Play Historic Tied Test in 1986

India and Australia etched their names in the history of cricket by playing out only the second tied Test match ever on September 22, 1986.

Today In History: India and Australia Play Historic Tied Test in 1986

India and Australia etched their names in the history of cricket by playing out only the second tied Test match ever on September 22, 1986, which is nearly 4 decades ago. The contest took place in Madras (now Chennai) and has since been remembered as one of the most dramatic encounters in the sport’s history. The first tied Test had occurred 26 years earlier, in 1960, between Australia and the West Indies at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.

The 1986 match, which was part of Australia’s tour of India, saw the two teams locked in a thrilling battle. Australia, having won the toss, opted to bat first and put up a formidable total of 574, thanks to standout performances from David Boon, Dean Jones, and captain Allan Border. Jones, in particular, delivered an extraordinary double century despite battling extreme heat and dehydration. After Australia declared, India responded with a score of 397 in their first innings.

Australia added 170 runs in their second innings before declaring once again, setting India a target of 348 to win. India’s chase began with promise, as they reached 190 with just two wickets down. However, as the match neared its conclusion, the pressure mounted. With five overs remaining, India were 330/6, needing just 18 runs for victory.

Australia’s Ray Bright turned the tide with two quick wickets, but India fought back. Shivlal Yadav hit a six off Greg Matthews, only to lose his wicket to Bright, leaving India at 344/9. With four runs needed from the final eight balls, Maninder Singh blocked the last two deliveries of Bright’s over, putting Ravi Shastri on strike for the final over. Shastri collected three runs, ensuring India would not lose, but Greg Matthews dismissed Maninder with just two balls remaining, leaving India all out for 347, resulting in a rare and thrilling tied Test.

The match ended with both teams sharing the Player of the Match honors. Kapil Dev, who scored 119 for India, and Dean Jones, for his unforgettable double century, were recognized for their performances.

Also Read: India’s KL Rahul Reaches 8000 Runs In International Cricket

This match stands as a reminder of the intensity and unpredictability of Test cricket, where even over five days, the outcome can hinge on a single ball.

