Kangana Ranaut has attacked Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over the demolition drive at her office cum studio space. She has termed the incident 'death of democracy'.

Kangana Ranaut’s tiff with Shiv Sena reached its peak on Wednesday. Sharing videos of the destruction caused by BMC officials at her office, Kangana challenged Uddhav Thackeray stating that today her house is demolished; tomorrow it will be his arrogance. She further added today she understood what Kashmiri Pandits must have felt like. Hence, not just Ayodhya, she will also make a film on their plight.

Irked by Kangana Ranaut’s comparison of Mumbai vs POK, which was followed by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s derogatory reaction, BMC officials on Wednesday morning went ahead to demolish Kangana Ranaut’s office cum studio space. The demolition came hours ahead of the actor’s entry in Mumbai. As Kangana rushed to Mumbai guarded with Y+ security given to her by the Union Home Ministry, she termed the demolition as ‘death of democracy’ on Twitter.

This was followed by a courtroom action, wherein the Bombay High Court granted a stay on BMC demolition at her property and asked the civic body to submit their response.

So much so that when Kangana arrived in Mumbai, a large gathering of Karni Sena members reached the airport to extend their support to the actor while Shiv Sena members reached to register their protest. The protests over Kangana Ranaut came at a time when Covid-19 cases in Mumbai have reached 924K, including 243K active cases, 672K recoveries and 27K deaths.