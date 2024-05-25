'Today We Voted for a Developed India and Strong Nation' Says Virendra Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva emphasized the significance of the ongoing Lok Sabha election as he cast his vote at a polling booth in Mayur Vihar Phase 1 during the sixth phase of polling.

“In this festival of democracy, we are delighted to participate, and today we have voted for a developed India and a strong nation,” Sachdeva remarked, underlining the importance of the electoral process.

Expressing confidence in the BJP’s performance, Sachdeva declared, “We are winning all seven seats in Delhi, and we are going to make PM Modi the Prime Minister for the third time.”

He encouraged voters to turn out early to avoid the intense heat, observing the high voter turnout despite the challenging weather conditions. “We had urged everyone to come and vote early in the morning. There is a long line of people here. People are enthusiastic, and they want to see PM Modi become the Prime Minister for the third time,” he added.

Accompanied by his family, Sachdeva exercised his right to vote, a sentiment echoed by BJP candidate Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi, who cast his ballot alongside his extended family members.

Reflecting on the voting experience, Malhotra remarked, “The experience of casting the vote is always very good. Our law has given us the strength to choose our representatives in Parliament, decide our government, and elect our Prime Minister.”

Malhotra took a dig at AAP and its leader Atishi, noting, “Their frustration is evident. Atishi is frustrated all the time. She faces a lot of pressure because Arvind Kejriwal cannot run the government from jail.”

AAP has fielded Kuldeep Kumar from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls covers 58 parliamentary constituencies across six states and two Union Territories (UTs) and commenced early in the morning amid tight security. The voting, which began at 7 am, will continue until 6 pm, with voters in line by the closing time permitted to cast their ballots.

The constituencies in Delhi include Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi, and West Delhi. Over 11.13 crore voters are expected to participate in this phase, determining the fate of 889 candidates, including former Chief Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Mehbooba Mufti.

The sixth phase encompasses constituencies from Bihar, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Delhi, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.