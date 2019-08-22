Top Breaking News LIVE: After the fugitive drama, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram for his alleged involvement in the INX Media case on Wednesday evening. As many as twenty-five members of the CBI, Enforce Directorate (ED) and the Delhi Police were present inside the Congress leader’s Jor Bagh residence. Chidambaram was taken to the CBI HQ where his medical examination was conducted as per law. The CBI sleuths had already arranged a doctor to conduct his medical test.

Chidambaram, who spent the night at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi, will be produced before the court soon. Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram has already left for Delhi with a group of DMK MLAs. Karti is planning to stage a protest in Delhi to protest the arrest of his father. Yesterday evening, during an address to the media, Chidamabaram pleaded innocent in the entire case and claimed that his name hasn’t been mentioned in the CBI or ED chargesheet. Senior Congress leaders and Supreme Court lawyers Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal were present during the press conference.

Terming his father’s arrest “political vendetta”, Karti said the ruling BJP government at the Center has arrested his father to divert attention from Kashmir issue (Article 370). Karti was raided four times and summoned 20 times in the case.

Here are the LIVE updates:

