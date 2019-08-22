Top Breaking News LIVE: After the fugitive drama, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram for his alleged involvement in the INX Media case on Wednesday evening. As many as twenty-five members of the CBI, Enforce Directorate (ED) and the Delhi Police were present inside the Congress leader’s Jor Bagh residence. Chidambaram was taken to the CBI HQ where his medical examination was conducted as per law. The CBI sleuths had already arranged a doctor to conduct his medical test.
Chidambaram, who spent the night at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi, will be produced before the court soon. Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram has already left for Delhi with a group of DMK MLAs. Karti is planning to stage a protest in Delhi to protest the arrest of his father. Yesterday evening, during an address to the media, Chidamabaram pleaded innocent in the entire case and claimed that his name hasn’t been mentioned in the CBI or ED chargesheet. Senior Congress leaders and Supreme Court lawyers Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal were present during the press conference.
Terming his father’s arrest “political vendetta”, Karti said the ruling BJP government at the Center has arrested his father to divert attention from Kashmir issue (Article 370). Karti was raided four times and summoned 20 times in the case.
Here are the LIVE updates:
Live Updates
P Chidambaram to be produced in CBI court after 2 pm
After arresting him on Wednesday evening, former home minister P Chidambaram will be produced in the CBI court after 2 pm. He is currently being questioned at the CBI headquarters in connection with the INX Media case.
Second round of questioning begins at CBI headquarters, Congress pleads P Chidambaram's innocence
The first round of questioning to P Chidambaram has been completed at the CBI headquarters. Now the second round has begun. The former finance and home minister is being questioned in connection with the INX Media case. He is accused of money laundering. Congress has come in the support of Chidambaram, saying CBI lacks evidence.
CBI investigators scaled walls of P Chidambaram to please political masters: Congress
Congress has said that the CBI investigators scaled the walls of P Chidambaram on Tuesday evening and arrested him only to please their political masters, referring to BJO-led NDA government.
Never met Mukerjea duo: Karti Chidambaram
Karti Chidambaram has said that he never met Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea in his life, adding that he had seen Indrani when CBI took him to confront her. Junior Chidambara was speaking to media after arriving in Delhi.
No proof against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesman
While briefing media on the arrest of P Chidambaram, the Congress spokesman said that the Central government has stooped to a new low. He said that the investigating agency has no proof against the former finance minister who was arrested by the CBI from his Delhi's Jor Bagh residence.
Congress pleads innocence of P Chidambaram, terms his arrest a murder of democracy
Randeep Surjewala, the Congress chief spokesperson, accused BJP-led NDA government of taking revenge. In a media briefing, Surjewala termed the arrest of former finance minister as a murder of democracy. He said that the CBI lacks evidence against Chidambaram.
Karti Chidambaram to protets at Jantar Mantar
Karti Chidambaram will be protesting along with DMK MLAs at Jantar Mantar against the arrest of P Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media case. After arriving in Delhi on Thursday morning, junior Chidambaram said that the move is aimed at not merely targeting his father but the Congress party.
Karti Chidambaram in Delhi on P Chidambaram arrested by CBI: This is not merely targeting of my father but the targeting of Congress party. I will go to Jantar Mantar to protest. pic.twitter.com/IpDJbwOHk5— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2019
CBI to grill P Chidambaram at 10 am
The Central Bureau of Investigation will begin questioning P Chidambaram at 10 am. He will be confronted with Foreign Investment Promotion Board files. He is accused of money laundering in the INX Media case. The CBI had arrested him from his Delhi's Jor Bagh residence.
BJP MP Satya Pal Singh says P Chidambaram should have surrendered after court order
BJP MP Satya Pal Singh has said that P Chidamabaram should have surrendered after Delhi High Court's order. He said former finance minister's dignity would have remained intact had he surrender earlier. Calling him as an intellectual and jurisprudent, Singh asserted that Chidambaram should not have behaved like this.
Karti Chidambaram arrives in Delhi along with DMK MLAs to protest arrest of his father
Karti Chidambaram, who said his father P Chidambaram was arrested to divert the attention from Kashmir, has reached Delhi along with DMK MLAs. Before leaving for the national capital, he said that the motive behind former finance and home minister's arrest is to tarnish the image of the Congress.
Salman Khurshid terms arrest of P Chidambaram as deeply distressing
Former external affairs minister and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has termed the arrest of P Chidambaram as deeply distressing. He said that there was no question of not being answerable to the law. He added that the CBI could have waited till Friday, the day when the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case.