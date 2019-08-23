A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear pleas of former finance minister P Chidambaram filed against the Delhi High Court’s order rejecting his anticipatory bail plea in the INX media case. Chidambaram’s lawyers – Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Nitesh Jain, Vivek Tankha and Dayan Krishnan – are trying their best to ensure that their client isn’t arrested again in the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Supreme Court judges Justice R Banumathi and Justice AS Bopanna will hear the 73-year-old Congress leader ‘s pleas in the money laundering case.

On Wednesday, the ED had issued a look-out notice against Chidambaram in the INX media case. The law enforcement and economic intelligence agency had filed a chargesheet in the case in 2018 and attached certain properties of the family. The money laundering case got a major twist after the former promoter of INX media, Indrani Mukherjea, turned approver. In her statement to ED, Indrani had said that she and her husband Peter Mukherjea met Chidambaram at his office in North block. The Congress leader had helped them in obtaining Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approvals on INX applications for faster flow of foreign direct investment in the company.

In 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR in the case stating that Chidambaram had approved the investment in INX when the company had already received 26 per cent FDI earlier. In its report, the investigative agency also mentioned the proposal was malafide. If we go by the reports, the INX media had raised over Rs 300 crore in FDI against the FIPB mandated Rs 4.62 crore by selling shares at a premium of Rs 800 per share.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Live Updates

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App