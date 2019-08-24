Today’s Top Breaking News LIVE Updates: Former finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley died on Saturday, August 24. He was 66. Jaitley, who was admitted at Delhi’s AIIMS due to breathlessness and restlessness, was put o the life support. Earlier in the day. media reports had suggested that the condition of Jaitley was deteriorating. He had a long political career.
Jaitley was born on December 28, 1952. He became the member of the national executive of the BJP in 1991. Jaitley took oath as the Cabinet Minister for Law, Justice, and Company Affairs in 2000. in 2014, he was assigned the role of information and broadcasting minister. In 2018, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah describes Arun Jaitley's demise a personal loss
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has described the death of Arun Jaitley as a personal loss for him, saying he has not lost only a party leader party but also an integral member of the family. Shah said that he has been receiving the support and guidance of former finance minister for years.
अरुण जेटली जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुःखी हूँ, जेटली जी का जाना मेरे लिये एक व्यक्तिगत क्षति है।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 24, 2019
उनके रूप में मैंने न सिर्फ संगठन का एक वरिष्ठ नेता खोया है बल्कि परिवार का एक ऐसा अभिन्न सदस्य भी खोया है जिनका साथ और मार्गदर्शन मुझे वर्षो तक प्राप्त होता रहा।
Arun Jaitley contributed immensely in nation building: President Ramnath Kovind
President Ramnath Kovind has condoled the demise of Arun Jaitley, saying the former finance minister immensely contributed in the nation-building. President Kovind said that Jaitley possessed a unique ability of discharging the most onerous responsibility with poise, passion and studied understanding.
Extremely saddened by the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley after battling a long illness with fortitude and dignity. A brilliant lawyer, a seasoned parliamentarian, and a distinguished Minister, he contributed immensely to nation building.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 24, 2019
Rahul Gandhi-led delegation boards flight, leaves for Srinagar
Rahul Gandhi along with opposition delegation has boarded the flight and left for Srinagar. The leaders are expected to reach Srinagar airport at around 12:45 pm. It is still unclear whether they will be allowed to move outside the airport or detained.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi onboard flight to Srinagar. A delegation of Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, are visiting Jammu & Kashmir today. pic.twitter.com/ixBkANgksg— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019
Opposition leaders at Delhi airport, ready to visit Kashmir
Rahul Gandhi-led opposition delegation has reached Delhi airport where from they will be leaving for Srinagar. The Jammu and Kashmir administration had urged the delegation not to visit Kashmir and not put people to inconvenience. Earlier, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad was stopped twice from entering the state. He was detained and sent back to Delhi.
Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves from his residence. A delegation of Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, will visit Jammu & Kashmir today. pic.twitter.com/p8bXdufnCy— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019
We are responsible leaders: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said that the delegation led-by Rahul Gandhi is comprised of responsible leaders and they will not put the people of the state to inconvenience as said by Governor Satya Pal Malik's administration.