Today’s Top Breaking News LIVE Updates: Former finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley died on Saturday, August 24. He was 66. Jaitley, who was admitted at Delhi’s AIIMS due to breathlessness and restlessness, was put o the life support. Earlier in the day. media reports had suggested that the condition of Jaitley was deteriorating. He had a long political career.

Jaitley was born on December 28, 1952. He became the member of the national executive of the BJP in 1991. Jaitley took oath as the Cabinet Minister for Law, Justice, and Company Affairs in 2000. in 2014, he was assigned the role of information and broadcasting minister. In 2018, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

Here are the live updates:

Live Updates

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App