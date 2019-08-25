The last rites of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will take place today at around 2:30 pm in New Delhi. The mortal remains of the BJP stalwart, who was a Rajya Sabha member, are being taken to the Nigam Bodh Ghat for the cremation. Arun Jaitley died on Saturday, August 24 at 12:07 pm. The news of his demise was confirmed by Delhi AIIMS through a press release. He was 66-years-old and was admitted in the hospital following complaints of breathlessness and restlessness.
He was admitted in the hospital since August 9 and was surviving with life support. On his demise, celebrities from many fields paid homage to the eminent leader. President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Dr Harsh Vardhan, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, and Jitendra Singh, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had visited him to know about his health.
He was being treated by a multidisciplinary team of doctors and who reported that Jaitley’s health deteriorated day by day.
Jaitley was born on December 28, 1952. He became the member of the national executive of the BJP in 1991.
Live Updates
Heavy rain has started drizzling at the Nigambodh Ghat during the final rites of the former minister Arun Jaitley who passed away on Saturday at the age of 66 in Delhi's AIIMS hospital.
Rohan Jaitley cremated his father Arun Jaitley at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat amid heavy downpour.
Arun Jaitley's son Rohan Jaitley will perform the last rites of his father at Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat. He will be cremated with full state honour.
Senior BJP leader LK Advani was assisted by his daughter at the Nigambodh Ghat. On Saturday, remember former Finance Minister, Advani had said that Jaitley was the man who had answers to all complex issues.
Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha speaker OM Birla, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, BJP working president JP Nadda, Union Minister Smriti Irani, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, senior Congress leader and Arun Jaitley's close friend Kapil Sibal and many other leaders are present at the Nigam Bodh Ghat.
Late former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's mortal remains had arrived at New Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat for final rites. Many Ministers, senior BJP leaders are present at the cremation centre along with thousands of BJP workers.
Delhi: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at Nigambodh Ghat. #ArunJaitley pic.twitter.com/uaFwJYyVyX— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2019
Cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir was present at the funeral of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat.
Delhi: Mortal remains of Former Union Minister and BJP leader #ArunJaitley to be cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat. pic.twitter.com/dC8FuSZiVj— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2019
Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and many other BJP leaders are present at the funeral of late former Finance Minister and BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley.
Mortal remains of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley are being taken to Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi and he will be cremated with state honour.
Delhi: Mortal remains of former Union Minister and BJP leader #ArunJaitley being taken to Nigambodh Ghat where the cremation will take place. pic.twitter.com/w9XFaC1dWt— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2019