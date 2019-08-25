The last rites of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will take place today at around 2:30 pm in New Delhi. The mortal remains of the BJP stalwart, who was a Rajya Sabha member, are being taken to the Nigam Bodh Ghat for the cremation. Arun Jaitley died on Saturday, August 24 at 12:07 pm. The news of his demise was confirmed by Delhi AIIMS through a press release. He was 66-years-old and was admitted in the hospital following complaints of breathlessness and restlessness.

He was admitted in the hospital since August 9 and was surviving with life support. On his demise, celebrities from many fields paid homage to the eminent leader. President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Dr Harsh Vardhan, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, and Jitendra Singh, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had visited him to know about his health.

He was being treated by a multidisciplinary team of doctors and who reported that Jaitley’s health deteriorated day by day.

Jaitley was born on December 28, 1952. He became the member of the national executive of the BJP in 1991.

