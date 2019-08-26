Today’s Top Breaking News LIVE Updates: Former finance minister P Chidambaram’s plea challenging the Delhi Court’s denial of anticipatory bail in the INX Media case will be heard in the Supreme Court today. The apex court will also hear a fresh plea filed by Chidambaram against the trial court’s order sending him to CBI Custody. The apex court had granted bail to Chidambaram in another case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

The former finance minister was arrested from his residence in Delhi’s Jor Bagh area. His dramatic arrest came hours after holding a press conference at the Congress headquarters. The CBI officers scaled the walls and roof of Chidambaram’s house to gain access inside. He was taken to the CBI headquarters. He has rejected all the allegations against him in the INX Media case.

