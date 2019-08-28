Today’s Top Breaking News LIVE Updates: In yet another setback to Pakistan’s efforts to internationalize the Kashmir issue, Russia has made it clear that the pending issue is an internal matter of India. Russian Envoy to India Nikolay Kudashev on Wednesday said that all the issues between India and Pakistan should be resolved through a bilateral dialogue on the basis of Simla Agreement and Lahore Declaration. Pakistan has been trying its best to make Kashmir an international issue, but so far the country has not received much support from other countries.
On the other side, the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury to visit Kashmir, days after Jammu and Kashmir government denied him entry and sent back from Srinagar airport. Now, he will be visiting the valley on Thursday and meet former MLA from south Kashmir Yousuf Tarigami. He has been detained like other political leaders following the abrogation of Article 370. All the mainstream, as well as separatists, have been detained.
Sitaram Yechury to visit Kashmir tomorrow after Supreme court's permission
CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury will be visiting Kashmir on Thursday after the Supreme Court granted him permission. He will be party leader and former MLA Yousuf Tarigami who has been detained. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi asked Yechury that he would be allowed to visit the valley and asked him to not go for anything else. The CPI (M) leader had filed a petition for production of Tarigami. Yechury was also a part of the delegation led by Rahul Gandhi which was sent back from Srinagar airport.
The Supreme Court has permitted me to go to Srinagar and see Com Yousuf Tarigami and “report” back to them on the condition of his health. Once I meet him, return and report to the Court, I will make a more detailed statement.— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 28, 2019
Russian supports India, says Kashmir its internal matter
Russian Envoy to India, Nikolay Kudashev on #Article370: This is the sovereign decision of Indian government, it's an internal matter of India. All issues existing between India & Pakistan should be resolved through dialogue on the basis of Shimla agreement & Lahore declaration. pic.twitter.com/Cd9gip1o8d— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2019