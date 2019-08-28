Today’s Top Breaking News LIVE Updates: In yet another setback to Pakistan’s efforts to internationalize the Kashmir issue, Russia has made it clear that the pending issue is an internal matter of India. Russian Envoy to India Nikolay Kudashev on Wednesday said that all the issues between India and Pakistan should be resolved through a bilateral dialogue on the basis of Simla Agreement and Lahore Declaration. Pakistan has been trying its best to make Kashmir an international issue, but so far the country has not received much support from other countries.

On the other side, the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury to visit Kashmir, days after Jammu and Kashmir government denied him entry and sent back from Srinagar airport. Now, he will be visiting the valley on Thursday and meet former MLA from south Kashmir Yousuf Tarigami. He has been detained like other political leaders following the abrogation of Article 370. All the mainstream, as well as separatists, have been detained.

Here are the day’s live updates:

