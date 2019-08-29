Today’s Top Breaking News LIVE Updates: On Thursday, Pakistan successfully carried out the night training launch of nuclear-capable ballistic missile Ghaznavi. Ghaznavi is a surface-to-surface ballistic missile which is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290 kilometres. In May, Pakistan had conducted the successful training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II. In January, Pakistan launched the tactical ballistic missile Nasr as part of the Army Strategic Forces Command training exercise. Pakistan claims Nasr missile is capable of defeating any currently available Ballistic Missile Defence system of any country.

Back in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched Fit Indi Movement on National Sports Day from the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi. Every year, August 29 is being celebrated as the sports day in India to mark the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, famous hockey player who has won several gold medals for the country. In his last Mann ki Baat show, PM Modi had asked people to an active part in the movement.

On the other hand, CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury is the first opposition leader who will be visiting Kashmir, following the revocation of Article 370 and bifurcation of state into two Union Territories. The Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted him to meet former CPI (M) MLA Yousuf Tarigami in Kashmir. Yechury had filed a plea in the apex court after he was sent back twice from the Srinagar airport by the Jammu and Kashmir government. Tarigami, who has won several elections on the CPI (M) ticket from south Kashmir’s Kulgam constituency, is under detention like other political leaders of the sate.

Here are the day’s live updates:

