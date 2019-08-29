Today’s Top Breaking News LIVE Updates: On Thursday, Pakistan successfully carried out the night training launch of nuclear-capable ballistic missile Ghaznavi. Ghaznavi is a surface-to-surface ballistic missile which is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290 kilometres. In May, Pakistan had conducted the successful training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II. In January, Pakistan launched the tactical ballistic missile Nasr as part of the Army Strategic Forces Command training exercise. Pakistan claims Nasr missile is capable of defeating any currently available Ballistic Missile Defence system of any country.
Back in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched Fit Indi Movement on National Sports Day from the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi. Every year, August 29 is being celebrated as the sports day in India to mark the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, famous hockey player who has won several gold medals for the country. In his last Mann ki Baat show, PM Modi had asked people to an active part in the movement.
On the other hand, CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury is the first opposition leader who will be visiting Kashmir, following the revocation of Article 370 and bifurcation of state into two Union Territories. The Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted him to meet former CPI (M) MLA Yousuf Tarigami in Kashmir. Yechury had filed a plea in the apex court after he was sent back twice from the Srinagar airport by the Jammu and Kashmir government. Tarigami, who has won several elections on the CPI (M) ticket from south Kashmir’s Kulgam constituency, is under detention like other political leaders of the sate.
Here are the day’s live updates:
Live Updates
Fitness requires zero investment, returns are unlimited: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi said that the Fit India Movement would be carried forward by the people of the country. Highlighting the benefits of fitness, he asserted that it requires zero investment and its returns are unlimited. About the former hockey legend, the prime minister said that India was blessed with Major Dhyan Chand on this day.
Today, on National Sports Day we pledge to strength Fit India Movement! https://t.co/0BmpLreJPP— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2019
Fitness is a key to healthy lifestyle: PM Modi
Speaking during the launch of Fit India Movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that one should not remain dependent more on technology. He stated that over-dependence on technology is unhealthy. Asserting people to maintain their health, PM Modi said that fitness is key to a healthy lifestyle.
PM Narendra Modi urges people to take Fit India Movement forward
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people of the country to take Fit India Movement forward. He was speaking at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi where he launched the movement on the occasion of the National Sports Day. The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of famous former hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.
Lockdown continues for 25th straight day in Kashmir
The lockdown on Thursday entered into 25th straight day in Kashmir, following the NDA-led government's move to abrogate Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. All the communication lines in the valley are cut, baring landline services. The mainstream, as well as separatist leaders, have been detained.
Sitaram Yechury to visit Kashmir today
Sitaram Yechury, CPI (M) general secretary, will meet party leader Yousuf Taragami, former MLA from south Kashmir
I will be travelling to Srinagar to meet our Comrade. Other things, on my return. pic.twitter.com/ciKbQRly0n— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 28, 2019