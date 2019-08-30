Today’s Top Breaking News LIVE Updates August 30, 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday located the 23-year-old law student in Rajasthan’s Jaipur city. The woman had gone missing since August 23, 2019. Her parents registered a complaint with the police on August 27. She was last seen with a male friend in Delhi On Sunday, reports said. In a video, the woman had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to help her.
On the other hand, the Assam government is closely monitoring the law and order situation ahead of the publication of the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Friday, August 31, 2019. State Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal asked the police to take stringent action against people who create disturbance after the publication of the final NRC list which is monitored by the Supreme Court. The state government has also imposed restrictions on large assemblies in violence-prone areas including the parts of Guwahati.
Many families face split while the Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is afraid of losing a major share of its votes as a considerable chunk of Bengali Hindus, who are living in Assam’s Cacher district, are likely to be excluded from the list. Apart from the BJP, other political parties in the hilly state including the Congress and All India United Democratic Front, have expressed fears that names of many genuine Indian citizens might be left out while those of the illegal foreigners may be included.
The final list will be available in the form of a supplementary list. It will show the status of the people who were left out in the draft released in July 2018.
Supreme Court orders UP govt to produce law student before it
Supreme Court has directed Uttar Pradesh govt to produce before it the law student, who has accused BJP leader and former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand of sexually harassing her. The Court said it will reassemble in open court after interacting with the girl. The girl was locatedby Shahjahanpur police in Rajasthan.
Assam NRC updation 2019: Many families fear separation
Many families fear separation as the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is scheduled to be published at 10 am on Friday, August 31, 2019. Some of the migrants were disappointed after they failed to see their names in the previous final draft of the NRC even after the tribunals' order in favour of them. BJP a fears a large chunk of Bengali speaking Hindu migrants from Bangladesh may be asked to leave Assam's Cachar district, The Congress and All India United Democratic Front have also expressed similar concerns.
Shuttler PV Sindhu visits Balaji temple
After becoming the first Indian to win gold medal at the BWF World Championships on August 25, Shuttler PV Sindhu visited Balaji Temple in Tirumala to offer prayers. PV Sindhu defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the World Championships final.
Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar to present before Enforcement Directorate in Delhi today
Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons, asking him to appear before in Delhi today by 1 pm. He said the officials also visited his home last night to remind the same. He said that he told the officials that he would be late as he had Gauri puja and other family obligations.