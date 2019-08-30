Today’s Top Breaking News LIVE Updates August 30, 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday located the 23-year-old law student in Rajasthan’s Jaipur city. The woman had gone missing since August 23, 2019. Her parents registered a complaint with the police on August 27. She was last seen with a male friend in Delhi On Sunday, reports said. In a video, the woman had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to help her.

On the other hand, the Assam government is closely monitoring the law and order situation ahead of the publication of the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Friday, August 31, 2019. State Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal asked the police to take stringent action against people who create disturbance after the publication of the final NRC list which is monitored by the Supreme Court. The state government has also imposed restrictions on large assemblies in violence-prone areas including the parts of Guwahati.

Many families face split while the Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is afraid of losing a major share of its votes as a considerable chunk of Bengali Hindus, who are living in Assam’s Cacher district, are likely to be excluded from the list. Apart from the BJP, other political parties in the hilly state including the Congress and All India United Democratic Front, have expressed fears that names of many genuine Indian citizens might be left out while those of the illegal foreigners may be included.

The final list will be available in the form of a supplementary list. It will show the status of the people who were left out in the draft released in July 2018.

