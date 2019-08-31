Today’s Top Breaking News LIVE Updates August 30, 2019: The final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list was published at 10 am today. Millions of people, who were desperately waiting to find their names in the NRC final list 2019, can check the official website www.nrcassam.nic.in. Around 19 lakh people have been left out from the list. Names of 3.11 core people have been added to the NRC list.

The Assam Police have said that the state government has ensured adequate steps to maintain law and order there. The government has imposed a ban on assembly of groups of people. Apart from that, the people of Assam have been advised not to believe in rumors as some elements are trying to create confusion in the state.

Here are the day’s live updates:

Live Updates

