Today’s Top Breaking News LIVE Updates August 30, 2019: The final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list was published at 10 am today. Millions of people, who were desperately waiting to find their names in the NRC final list 2019, can check the official website www.nrcassam.nic.in. Around 19 lakh people have been left out from the list. Names of 3.11 core people have been added to the NRC list.
The Assam Police have said that the state government has ensured adequate steps to maintain law and order there. The government has imposed a ban on assembly of groups of people. Apart from that, the people of Assam have been advised not to believe in rumors as some elements are trying to create confusion in the state.
BJP says many Indians excluded from NRC final list 2019
Now the ruling BJP has turned against the way NRC exercise was conducted in Assam. State BJP minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that they have lost hope in the present for of NRC. He said that many people who are Indians have been excluded from the list. Earlier, over 19 lakh individuals were declared illegal immigrants in Assam.
NRC: Excluded individuals to get opportunity to prove citizenship
Prateek Hajela, State Coordinator of the NRC said a total of 3,11,21,004 persons were found eligible for the inclusion in the final NRC while 19, 06, 657 persons have been left out from the list. Thousands of people have queued up outside several NRC Seva Kendras in Assam to check their name in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) final list. Persons who have been excluded from the final NRC list will be given an opportunity to prove their citizenship.
BJP calls for NRC exercise in Delhi
The BJP on Saturday called for the NRC exercise to be carried out in the national capital, shortly after NRC final list 2019 was published in Assam. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that the NRC exercise is needed while terming illegal immigrants as dangerous. He said that the government will implement NRC in Delhi.
BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari: National Register of Citizens (NRC) is needed in Delhi as situation is becoming dangerous. Illegal immigrants who have settled here are the most dangerous, we will implement NRC here as well. pic.twitter.com/3T2kEogFP5— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2019
Congress meet to begin shortly over NRC
Congress will be holding a meeting shortly to discuss the NRC final list 2019 that was published today. The meeting will be held at 10 Janpath. The party had maintained that they are not against the exercise but the way it was implemented. Over 19 lakh individuals have been excluded from the final NRC draft.
Delhi: Congress meeting to be held shortly at 10 Janpath on Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) final list issue. pic.twitter.com/hfXYNKmAy9— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2019
Excluded people to file appeal withing 120 days: MHA on NRC final list 2019
The Ministry of Home Affairs has said that the names of individuals excluded from the NRC final list 2019 will get legal aid to file an appeal within 120 days instead of 60 days. The MHA in a statement said that it may not be possible for all those excluded from the final NRC to file the appeal within the prescribed time, the MHA will amend the rules to increase the present time limit of filing of appeals in FTs (foreigners' tribunals) from 60 days to 120 days regarding exclusion from the final NRC.
Over 3 crore people included, 19 lakh excluded from NRC final list 2019
As many as 3,11,21,004 individuals have been included in the NRC final list 2019 while as a total of 19,06,657 persons were excluded. They are on the verge of losing citizenship. The government has said that that who are not satisfied with the final draft can appeal Foreigners Tribunals.
Over 19 lakh people excluded from NRC list
Over 19 lakh people have been excluded of the NRC final list 2019 that was published at 10 am today. The state government will be establishing 400 Foreigners Tribunals in Assam to deal with those who were excluded from the final list.
NRC final list 2019 is out, check at www.nrcassam.nic.in
The government has published the much-awaited NRC final list 2019. It has been made available on the official website at www.nrcassam.nic.in. The list was published amidst tight security across the state. More than 40 lakh people have been left out of the list.