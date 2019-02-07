According to the Indian Meteorological Department, thunderstorms accompanied by hailstorm over North-West India will hit places Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan during the next two days. Central Indian states of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand are likely to receive hailstorm tomorrow.

Widespread rains and heavy snowfall lashed Northern India, resulting in several trains running late and traffic being hit in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttrakhand and Himachal Pradesh. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, thunderstorms accompanied by hailstorm over North-West India will hit places Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan during the next two days. Central Indian states of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand are likely to receive hailstorm tomorrow.

In the next couple of days, the sub-Himalayan region in West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar will witness Thunderstorms, while Arunachal Pradesh is expected to saw the same weather conditions on February 9.

In Northwest India, adjoining central India Strong winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph and even gusting to 50 kmph are expected in the next 2 days.

#WATCH Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir receives fresh snowfall pic.twitter.com/dCKQKOgkiE — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2019

Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar receives fresh snowfall pic.twitter.com/U4pyqxD5rF — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2019

Due to the heavy snowfall in Uttrakhand, all schools and Anganwadi centres in Bageshwar, Tehri, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Champawat will remain closed today (February 7) in light of heavy rain forecast in the mountain ranges of the state.

In Himachal Pradesh, the conditions have turned adverse, the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) has issued a warning for snow and avalanche on February 7 (today) in Kullu, Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti, Shimla, Kangra and Kinnaur districts.

