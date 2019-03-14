Congress leader Tom Vadakkan joined the BJP on Thursday in the presence of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, the move is a shocker for the Congress as Tom Vadakkan had been a close aide to UPA chief Sonia Gandhi. As the Congress leader switched his party, tweeple attacked him with hilarious posts and memes.

Congress leader Tom Vadakkan, who was also a close aide to UPA chief Sonia Gandhi, on Thursday joined the BJP. Tom Vadakkan joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Sinha and other top leaders. Announcing the surprising move ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Tom Vadakkan accused Congress of questioning the integrity of armed forces in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack and the Indian Air Force strike on a Pakistani terror camp in Balakot.

Addressing the media, Tom Vadakkan said he was deeply hurt when some of his party leaders questioned the integrity of the armed forces. Vadakkan added that he believed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development narrative, so he is joining them. Tom Vadakkan said that he left the Congress because when Pakistani terrorists attacked the motherland, Congress’ reaction to it was sad, which hurt him deeply. He said he had no option but to leave when a political party takes such a position against the country.

Vadakkan, a Congress worker from Kerala’s Thrissur district, had been a Delhi-based entity following the decline and demise of Congress leader K. Karunakaran, who is also from the district, in state politics. In the AK Antony-Oommen Chandy combination that has emerged powerful in Kerala after Karunakaran’s death, Vadakkan had been finding himself a fish out of water and was more of a translator when Congress President Rahul Gandhi or former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi addressed party rallies.

On Tom Vadakkan’s surprising move, he was trolled on Twitter. The memes from Kerala were yet to hit social media on what is seen there to be an insignificant non-mass based leader who defected when the timing fell into place. But they are sure to be dripping sarcastic venom. In the meanwhile, here are some tweets:

BJP's prize catch for Kerala is Tom Vadakkan. ROFL raised to infinity. We will die laughing #BJP #KeralaPolitics — Jasoos Kutty (@JasoosKutty) March 14, 2019

Now I have seen everything….Congress's Tom Vadakkan joins BJP, says "deeply hurt when party questioned integrity of armed forces"https://t.co/fcz0d3NME3 — sushant sareen (@sushantsareen) March 14, 2019

Tom Vadakkan ji just joined the BJP.

Why was he retweeting @priyankagandhi up until yesterday?

Bizarre 🤭 pic.twitter.com/Io14I65lsu — Zainab Sikander (@zainabsikander) March 14, 2019

Tom Vadakkan joined BJP 🤪🤪

Now please delete all the tweets you which you made fun of him or abused him 😂😂 — Srikanth (@JayaHoIndia) March 14, 2019

BJP is not going to benefit anything from Tom vadakkan except media attention! — Venugopalan (@gopal_venu_t) March 14, 2019

Tom is out of @INCIndia . Joins @BJP4India Now waiting for Dick and Harry 😉#TomVadakkan — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) March 14, 2019

Tom Vadakkan joined BJP?! I really want to laugh but am not able to. — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) March 14, 2019

Tom Vadakkan talking against Congress dynasty is total LMAO moment. — Nitish Kumar Singh (@NitishKumarSi17) March 14, 2019

why don´t @AmitShah ask people who are planning to join @BJP4India to clean twitter accounts? #tomvadakkan — Bharathiya/Kannadiga/Tuluva (@shripathi1984) March 14, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More