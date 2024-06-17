Top 7 Worst Train Accidents In Indian History

In the tragic incident witnessed today in West Bengal, where about eight people have lost their lives after a goods train rammed the Sealda- Kanchanjunga Express at 9am . It was on its way from Assam to Kolkata. In the accident, three railway staff, including the goods train loco pilot, were among the victims.

Here’s the list of deadliest accidents in India

2023 : Nearly 300 people lost their lives and over 1,000 injured in the triple-train crash in Balasore, Odisha.

2016: The Indore-Patna Express train derailed near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, led to the dead of 150 passengers

2010: Jnaneswari Express crashed into a goods train in West Bengal and killed 146 people.

2002: Kolkata-New Delhi Rajdhani plunged into the swollen Dhabi River, killing at least 120 people.

1998: At least 210 people died after Sealdah Express collided with a derailed train in Punjab.

1995: Over 300 died after the Kalindi Express collided with the Purushottam Express in Ferozabad near Agra.

