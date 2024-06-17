Top 7 Worst Train Accidents In Indian History

In the tragic incident witnessed today in West Bengal, where about eight people have lost their lives after a goods train rammed the Sealda- Kanchanjunga Express at 9am . It was on its way from Assam to Kolkata. In the accident, three railway staff, including the goods train loco pilot, were among the victims.
2023 : Nearly 300 people lost their lives and over 1,000 injured in the triple-train crash in Balasore, Odisha.
2016: The Indore-Patna Express train derailed near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, led to the dead of 150 passengers
2002: Kolkata-New Delhi Rajdhani plunged into the swollen Dhabi River, killing at least 120 people.