A brief informal meeting was held between top judges of the Supreme court and Chief Justice of India, where they discussed the reiteration of Justice K M Joseph’s name for elevation to the apex court and the finalisation of the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) on Wednesday, May 10.

Justices Ranjan Gogoi, Kurian Joseph and Madan Lokur and the Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra on Wednesday held a meeting and discussed the reiteration of Justice K M Joseph’s name for elevation to the Supreme Court

An informal meeting was held between the 3 senior-most judges of the apex court, Justices Ranjan Gogoi, Kurian Joseph and Madan Lokur and the Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra on Wednesday afternoon, May 9. At the meeting, the reiteration of Justice K M Joseph’s name for elevation to the Supreme Court and finalisation of the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) was discussed. Meanwhile, Justice J Chelameswar was on leave and was not part of the meeting, however, he enunciated displeasure in a letter to CJI Misra and other fellow colleagues of the Collegium, making clear his reiteration of the name of Justice KM Joseph for elevation to the top court.

In his letter to his colleagues, Justice J Chelameswar made it clear that KM Joseph’s name must be reiterated since there is no change in his case. In 2016, Chelameswar wrote his first letter to the Collegium, when TS Thakur was the Chief Justice of India. This was his second letter.

Going to the backdrop of the matter, Justice K M Joseph was part of the 3-judge bench which quashed the Centre’s decision to impose President’s rule in Uttarakhand in March 2016. Responding to the matter, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad denied that this has anything to do with the government.

“I wish to deny with all authority at my command that it has nothing to do with it (Justice Joseph’s decision) at all, for two obvious reasons. Firstly, a proper (BJP-led) government with nearly three-fourths majority has been elected in Uttarakhand. Secondly, that order was confirmed by Justice (J.S.) Khehar of the Supreme Court,” said Shankar.

