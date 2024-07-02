Top Key Events Today: Kejriwal’s Plea In Delhi HC, Student Protest March, And More

Today’s key events include significant legal and political developments, as well as protests and sports highlights. Here’s a rundown of what to expect:

Student Protest March to Parliament Over NEET-UG Irregularities

Students protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG, PG, and UGC-NET exams are set to march to Parliament today, July 2. The protestors, who have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar for six days, are demanding a ban on the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Delhi High Court to Hear Kejriwal’s Plea Against CBI Arrest

The Delhi High Court will hear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest in the excise policy case. Kejriwal accuses the CBI of malice and fabricating charges. His plea, filed on Monday, argues that the CBI has not provided any new evidence since June 4 to justify his arrest.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund Launches Energy Opportunities Fund

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund will launch its Energy Opportunities Fund on June 27. This open-ended equity scheme aims to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies within both traditional and new energy sectors.

Anurag Thakur to Present Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha

BJP leader Anurag Thakur will present the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to respond. The motion will be seconded by BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj.

Rahul Gandhi Summoned to UP Court in Defamation Case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to appear before a court in Uttar Pradesh today in connection with a defamation case related to his remarks about Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The hearing, initially set for June, will take place today.

MGNREGA Workers to Stage Gherao at Raj Bhawan in Jharkhand

MGNREGA employees in Jharkhand will stage a gherao at Raj Bhawan today, following the state government’s failure to address their demands for job regularisation. This action comes after the deadline set by the Jharkhand State MGNREGA Employees Association ended on June 25.

Indo-Aussie U-23 Cricket Tournament Kicks Off in Chandigarh

The Indo-Aussie Friendship Cup 2024, featuring under-23 teams from India and Australia, will begin today at the Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium in Panchkula. The T20 tournament, which runs until July 7, offers a prize pool of ₹3 lakh.

This summary encapsulates a day full of significant events, including protests, legal proceedings, political actions, and sports, reflecting the diverse and dynamic nature of current affairs in India.

