Naveed Jatt, who was the prime accused in the Shujaat Bukhari assassination case has been killed by the security forces in the counter-insurgency operations today. Jatt had fled from police custody while being taken to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital for a medical examination, in February. After the elimination of top LeT leadership, Jatt was the face and one of the top leaders of LeT

Naveed Jatt, most wanted Lashkar-e-Toiba (LET) terrorist, who was the prime accused in the Shujaat Bukhari assassination case has been killed by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district. Shujaat Bukhari was killed in front of his office at Press Enclave on June 14. Jatt is one of the two terrorists who had been shot dead in the Budgma encounter in an ambush that started off in the early hours of Wednesday. Three Soldiers of the Indian Army were reportedly injured in the shootout.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh said that this week has brought a great success for the security forces as those who were responsible for the killing of innocents in Kulgam, Pulwama and /Shopian belt have been eliminated. He further added as per ground verification, wanted terrorist and top LeT commander Naveed Jatt was one of the two terrorists who was annihilated today morning.

A K Bhatt, GOC Army’s 15 Corps: In an operation this morning in Budgam, 2 terrorists were killed. One of them is Naveed Jatt, he was believed to be involved in the killing of journalist Shujaat Bukhari. 2 of our men were also injured & taken to hospital, both are out of danger. pic.twitter.com/oyXkGmY7UG — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018

The security forces, acting on a tip about the presence of terrorists had cordoned off and began counterinsurgency in Kashmir’s Kuthpora village. As the security forces neared the terrorists’ abode they opened fire initiating an encounter. Mobile Internet Services have been temporarily terminated in Pulwama and Budgam districts to avoid any unfortunate incident.

Jatt was last seen attending the funeral of a slained terrorist who was among the five militants killed by the security forces in August in Shopian. He had fled from police custody while en route to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital for medical examination. Two policemen were martyred in the exchange of fire in the hospital then.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More