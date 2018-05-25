Top government officials from across India who attended a security meeting chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh suggested holding a dialogue with the Hurriyat leaders as well as Pakistan in order to ease tensions in Kashmir Valley and along the border. Reportedly, a major discussion was held on Kathua rape and murder case which has escalated communalism in the region. Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Director IB Rajiv Jain, J&K DGP S.P Vaid, CRPF DG R.R Bhatnagar also participated in the discussion.

The report further suggests that the officers who attended the meeting were of the view that New Delhi must make all efforts to hold a dialogue with Islamabad in order to stop the current spell across-borderer firing in Jammu and Kashmir that has claimed as many as 11 lives so far. “Except for one or two, most officials thought that the separatists should be brought to the table for a lasting solution in the Kashmir Valley. There was a panel discussion on the subject and Mr. Singh individually asked officials present to give their views. The Minister did not present his views, but took copious notes,” said an official who was present.

The meeting chaired by the Home Minister also discussed the ongoing Rohingya issue. At present, scores of Rohingya Muslims have been given shelter by the government in Jammu. The official on the condition of anonymity said, “One of the police officers mockingly asked why the Hurriyat wouldn’t host the Rohingya in the Kashmir Valley and feed them Ghostabas [a Kashmiri dish]. Mr. Singh rebuked the official, considering the sensitivity attached to the subject.”

On May 16, 2018, Union Minister Rajnath Singh had announced the suspension on an offensive by armed forces in the Kashmir Valley in the month of Ramzan. “Security forces reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people,” he had said.

Reportedly, a major discussion was held on the issues related to communalism such as Kathua rape and murder case. “The Kathua rape was a case in point. The residents of Jammu are alienated and they need some reassurance and this has led to a deep divide between the Hindu dominated Jammu region and Muslim dominated Kashmir,” said an official.

