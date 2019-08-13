Monsoon fury: Torrential rainfall and landslides have severely affected states like Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand etc. as rescue operation continues in the flood-hit regions.

The flood situation in the state is grim as barring a few states, monsoons have been ruthless in several other parts of the country. The worst-hit districts have emerged from states like Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir etc. The monsoon fury which has been reckless in Southern India since the arrival of rains gradually moved to the Northern states of Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir as well.

Rescue operations have been in progress in all the flood-hit states and their chief ministers also have been monitoring the situation closely.

As far as the death toll is concerned, Kerala has the maximum casualties with 85 deaths, followed by other states that have collectively recorded116 deaths.

Let’s take a state-wise review of monsoon-hit states:

Kerala:

The worst-hit districts such as Malappuram, Puthumala, Kavalappara and Wayanad have been put on orange alert due to reports of 50 people missing in the regions. For the rest of the districts, there’s no alert-like situation, though there have been reports of landslides in several areas.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted torrential rainfall in the coming days as well. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also visited his constituency Wayanad to meet the survivors and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that his people were taken care of.

Karnataka:

The death toll till Monday morning rose to 98 in the state along with reports over 12 people missing. State Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has promised Rs 5 lakh compensation for the dead and displaced people. Several regions in the state witnessed landslides as well.

Maharashtra:

The western parts of the state are yet to recover from flood aftermath as the monsoon fury continues to haunt the people in the state. At least 43 people have been declared dead and over 4 lakh people have been evacuated from the flood-hit districts.

Uttarakhand:

The state is latest in the bandwagon of monsoon-hit states. Till Monday, the death toll in the state was recorded at 9 including a woman and her nine-month daughter. Heavy downpour resulted in landslides that trapped several people. The rescue teams have been trying to get them out but to no avail.

Jammu and Kashmir:

So far Mahore and Resai have emerged as the worst-hit districts. The gushing rains here resulted in landslide that took away the lives of several families living in the area. Though the state administration is yet to ascertain the number of casualties in the areas.

Andhra Pradesh:

A total of over 17,000 people were rescued from the flood-hit areas in the state as torrential rainfall flooded Andhra Pradesh’ East and West Godavari districts.

The situation is reportedly under control in the state with the rescue work in progress. The state till last week did not have any casualties.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App