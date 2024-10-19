Toxic Foam Covers Yamuna River Again Amidst Delhi’s Smog Crisis

Once again, the Yamuna River in Delhi has been shrouded in a thick layer of toxic foam, coinciding with the capital city's worsening air quality.

Once again, the Yamuna River in Delhi has been shrouded in a thick layer of toxic foam, coinciding with the capital city’s worsening air quality. The white froth, a troubling sight for residents and environmentalists alike, is a result of untreated sewage and industrial waste entering the river. This hazardous foam is particularly visible in the Kalindi Kunj area, where it blankets sections of the water.

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla says, “The water of Yamuna river has become poisonous. Arvind Kejriwal had said that he would clean the Yamuna River by 2025. When people celebrate the Chhath Puja festival in the Yamuna river, can you imagine the… pic.twitter.com/XNzIGKHer9 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2024

The foam contains dangerously high levels of ammonia and phosphates, chemicals known to cause health problems, including respiratory issues. This pollution not only affects people living near the river but also endangers aquatic life and disrupts the ecological balance of the region.

After Delhi becomes GAS CHAMBER with AQI crossing dangerous levels now FOAM FILLED POISONOUS WATER IN YAMUNA JI @Delhikadarshan exposes YAMUNA JI POLLUTION 10 saal, kejriwal ne kiya bura haal! Today 10am I will be on ground again to expose Delhi Model 📍 Kalindi kunj… pic.twitter.com/nqIDMrlzlM — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) October 19, 2024

A government monitoring committee has reported that although only 2 percent of the Yamuna flows through Delhi, the city contributes to over 75 percent of the river’s pollution. This staggering figure highlights the gravity of the environmental degradation happening in the capital.

Disadvantages of Toxic Foam

The formation of toxic foam in the Yamuna River has far-reaching consequences for both the environment and public health:

1. Health Hazards: The foam is laden with harmful chemicals such as ammonia and phosphates, which, when inhaled, can cause severe respiratory problems. Long-term exposure can lead to chronic lung conditions and skin irritation for those who come into direct contact with it.

2. Contamination of Water Supply: The chemicals contributing to the foam can seep into groundwater or affect other water bodies, contaminating the water supply for human consumption and agriculture. This leads to health risks and compromises the safety of drinking water.

3. Threat to Aquatic Life: The high chemical content of the foam disrupts the oxygen levels in the river, which is essential for the survival of fish and other aquatic organisms. This leads to mass fish deaths and a decline in biodiversity.

4. Environmental Damage: The toxic foam not only affects the water quality but also harms the riverbanks and nearby vegetation. The chemicals alter the soil composition, making it less fertile and unsuitable for plant growth.

5. Economic Costs: The continuous pollution of the Yamuna increases the cost of water treatment and clean-up efforts. Additionally, tourism in areas surrounding the river is negatively impacted, affecting local businesses and livelihoods.

These are not clouds seen from an airplane window but the state of Yamuna river in Delhi. What a shame Delhi !! #YamunaRiver pic.twitter.com/9XpHSpupIZ — Aakanksha Gupta (@aakankshalovely) October 19, 2024

The reappearance of toxic foam in the Yamuna reflects the severe pollution crisis in Delhi and calls for urgent action to control industrial waste, treat sewage water, and improve waste management systems. Without immediate intervention, both the environment and public health will continue to suffer.

Also Read: Sarfaraz Khan Shines Achieving A Milestone, Sachin Tendulkar, Sanjay Manjrekar Lauds