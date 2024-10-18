Toxic Foam Seen Floating On Yamuna River As Delhi’s Air Quality Plummets; BJP Blasts AAP’s Inaction!

As Delhi grapples with rising air pollution, toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna River in the Kalindi Kunj area on Friday.

As Delhi grapples with rising air pollution, toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna River in the Kalindi Kunj area on Friday.

With the national capital’s overall Air Quality Index falling to 293 marked under the ‘Poor’ category at 8 am, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now launched a blistering attack against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Arvind Kejriwal saying the AAP does not intend to reduce pollution and only plays blame game over the issue.

Toxic foam floating over Yamuna River in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/O0TOhwEkdC — Amol Parth (@ParthAmol) October 18, 2024

“The AAP government in Delhi for the last 10 years does not have any intention to reduce the pollution… The pollution is getting harmful again. The river and the air are polluted. The people are facing difficulties. This is just the beginning… There are elections after 4-5 months, I request the people to give the BJP a chance to make Delhi, Delhi again… The AAP government wakes up when there is a problem. The problems of Delhi would be solved the day they start waking up before the problem arises…” said BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

Reacting to the same, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that the national capital has been becoming a poisonous gas chamber and held AAP responsible for it.

“Delhi is now fast becoming a poisonous gas chamber and AAP’s polluted politics of blame game is responsible. What happened to the Punjab Parali burning which Arvind Kejriwal said was the main cause of pollution in Delhi?… What happened to the bio decomposer? The stubble burning has started already. Arvind Kejriwal and his government banned the firecrackers. You took a move against Hindus for Diwali but what about these causes of pollution which are the main causes? There is no action against Punjab’s parali,” said Shehzad Poonawalla.

Notably, AQI at Anand Vihar area of Delhi dropped to 339 at 8 am, which is categorised as ‘Very Poor’.

AQI at India Gate and surrounding areas has been recorded at 270 at 8 am, marked as ‘Poor’.

AQI at Dwarka, Sector-8 has been recorded at 325 at 8 am putting the area under the ‘Very Poor’ category.

Vivek Vihar area of the national capital has moved to the category Very Poor’ with AQI standing at 324 at 8 am.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI when marked under the ‘Poor’ category can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure, whereas, when under the ‘Very poor’ category can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Noida School Sexual Assault Case: Teacher And Security In-Charge Arrested