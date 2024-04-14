Toy Balloon Shaped Like an Aeroplane with 'PIA' Inscription Found Near LoC in J-K

Jammu – An aeroplane-shaped toy balloon bearing the letters ‘PIA’ was discovered near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor area of Jammu and Kashmir. The acronym ‘PIA’ is indicative of Pakistan International Airlines.

The balloon was found within the jurisdiction of Border Patrol Police Jogwan, Khour Police Station. Upon discovery, the police promptly reached the location and secured the toy balloon.

According to police sources, no other suspicious items were found at the scene. Initial investigations suggest that the balloon may have originated from the border area due to its proximity to the LoC.

Further investigations into the incident are currently underway to ascertain the details and determine the origins of the toy balloon.