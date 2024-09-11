Trade Connect E-Platform Launched To Help Indian Exporters, Entrepreneurs

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry on Wednesday launched the Trade Connect e-platform to help Indian exporters, MSMEs and entrepreneurs. Trade Connect ePlatform will connect Indian Exporters, MSMEs and Entrepreneurs with various stakeholders including Indian Missions Abroad, Export Promotion Councils, and other Partner Government Agencies.

The platform will provide information on trade events taking place in different parts of the world, benefits available due to India’s Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and other international trade-related information and data.

Launching the platform, Union Minister Goyal said, “Truly delighted to see the baby taking birth after months of hard work collectively put in by the entire team. Commerce TCS, DGFT, inputs from MSE, inputs from different ministries, brainstorming over long hours, getting the support of organizations like Exim Bank and Hard work put in by TCS. It truly is a matter of celebration.”

Exporters will get all information on Trade Connect ePlatform at the click of a button

“It’s very interesting that in the third term of the Modi Government, we have taken up upon ourselves under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi.” Said Goyal.

“The prime minister has set a time-bound goal for all ministries and work is being done accordingly to meet the Viksit Bharat mission of 204,” he added.

“We’ll have a mission for the first year. We’ll have a mission for the first five years up to 2029. And this journey to 2047 is going to be broken into elements that are monitorable for time-bound action. People can be held responsible for outcomes and the entire effort to provide ease of doing business to provide ease of living to the common man,” he said.

“Digital focus and new technologies is being used for faster and better implementation of policies. To the citizens of India, the effort to use technology in a big way so that we can work smarter, better, faster. Prime Minister says we have to work with three times the speed because our effort has to be three times what it was earlier and correspondingly, the outcomes also have to be three times larger, better and more effective in our delivery of services and our delivery of good governance,” Goyal said during the launch of the Trade Connect e-platform.

