Tragic Fall Claims Life of Mumbai-Based Travel Influencer at Kumbhe Waterfall

Aanvi Kamdar, a 27-year-old travel influencer from Mumbai, lost her life after a fatal fall while filming an Instagram Reel at the Kumbhe waterfall in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. Kamdar, a chartered accountant by profession, was widely known on social media by her handle @theglocaljournal.

The incident occurred on July 16 when Kamdar, along with a group of seven friends, visited the picturesque Kumbhe waterfall for an outing. According to reports from PTI, while shooting a video for her Instagram, Kamdar accidentally slipped and plunged into a 300-foot-deep gorge.

Her friends immediately alerted local authorities, prompting a swift response from rescue teams. A Mangaon police station official confirmed that the rescue efforts were robust, involving the Coast Guard, Kolad rescue team, and personnel from the Maharashtra State Electricity Board.

One of the rescuers shared the challenges they faced during the operation. “As soon as we reached the spot, we realised that the girl has fallen nearly 300-350 feet. Even after reaching her, it was difficult to get her up, as she was injured and it was raining heavily. So we decided to get her out using a vertical pulley,” he told NDTV.

Another rescuer elaborated on the challenges posed by the terrain; in an interview with Lokmat, he said that large stones continued to slide down the gorge and added to the challenges of the rescue operation. Nonetheless, despite these challenges the team was able to evacuate Kamdar after five long hours of a surgical procedure.



Kamdar, however, had been badly injured and was had to be rushed to the hospital after the fall. She was taken to the Mangaon taluka government hospital in the nearby area; however, the medical practitioners tried their best, she did not survive during treatmen and succumbed to her injuries during treatment.