Tragic Incident in Uttarakhand: Speeding Bus Fatally Strikes 6 Women, Leaves 1 Dead

In a tragic incident captured on CCTV, a speeding bus rammed into a group of women waiting for autos near the Alliance flyover on Kashipur Road in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, this evening. The collision resulted in the death of one woman at the scene, while five others sustained injuries.

The CCTV footage depicts the bus losing control and ploughing into the group of women, causing devastation. Miraculously, three women narrowly escaped being hit, and a scooter approaching from the opposite direction managed to evade a collision just in time.

The injured victims were promptly transported to the district hospital for medical treatment. Officials have reported that one of the injured women is in critical condition.

“We received the information about the accident around 5 pm. We have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter. The body of the deceased victim has been sent for postmortem, and medical teams are actively treating the other injured women,” stated Manjunath TC, Senior Superintendent of Police, Udham Singh Nagar.

The yellow bus involved in the incident prominently displayed a banner bearing the name “St Mary’s Senior Secondary School,” although authorities have yet to confirm its association with any educational institution. “The bus looked like a school bus in the video, but we are not sure about its affiliation as of yet. However, it was a privately owned bus,” clarified Manjunath TC.

As investigations continue into the tragic accident, authorities are focusing on determining the cause of the bus losing control and ensuring appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The community is mourning the loss of life and praying for the swift recovery of the injured victims amidst this heartbreaking event in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.

