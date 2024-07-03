Tragic Stampede In Hathras: FIR Filed, CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Victims, ₹2 Lakh Compensation Announced For Families Affected

After the nerve-wracking incident that took place in Hathras the Uttar Pradesh Police has filed an FIR on Wednesday at the Sikanra Rau police station. The estimated death toll in the incident stands at 121 people in the stampede that happened while a religious event was taking place in Hathras district on Tuesday.

Yogi Adityanath Visits Hathras

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Hathras after a tragic stampede at a religious gathering claimed 121 lives on Tuesday. In response to the disaster, the state government had earlier announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh for the families of the victims.

#WATCH | Hathras Stampede accident | Hathras: UP CM Yogi Adityanath takes stock of the situation at the Hathras Police lines pic.twitter.com/DWtRcUzJb2 — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2024

The congregation or Satsang was organized by Manav Mangal Milan Sadhbavana Samagam Committee and was being conducted in the Phulrai Mugalgadhi village of Hathras by a spiritual leader known as Bhole Baba, also known as Narayan Sakar Hari.

Main Cause Of Stampede

According to Sikandra Rao police station SHO Ashish Kumar, the stampede broke out because of overcrowding and poor handling.

Large crowds of people attended the event, and signs advertising it were put up across Hathras to draw in additional attendees. The Manav Mangal Milan Sadbhavana Samagam Committee and a few more are listed as the organizers on the poster.

Akhilesh Yadav Hits Out At The Government

Akhilesh Yadav questioned the government’s preparedness. He was present in the Lok Sabha at the time of the incident, and said, “The question is what was the government doing when such an incident took place? So many people have lost their lives. If the government knew there would be a large gathering at an event, what did they do for their safety?”

“The government is responsible for this,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said. “I hope that the government will ensure the best treatment for the injured.”

