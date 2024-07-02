Tragic Stampede Incidents In India In Recent Years

Hathras Stampede Incident, Bhole Baba Satsang: Inspector General of Police for the Aligarh Range Shalabh Mathur reported that the number of people killed in the stampede at a religious gathering in the Hathras district had risen to 116. In addition, he threatened to file a formal complaint against the event organizers. More devotees than the administration had allowed were present at the “satsang,” according to the Uttar Pradesh government. According to a state government statement, “the number of attendees exceeded the administration’s permitted limit at the venue, leading to a stampede during Bhole Baba’s satsang.”

In the wake of Tuesday’s Stampede at a Satsang in UP’s Hathras which took lives of over 60 people, let’s remember some of the worst stampede tragedies India has witnessed over the past years.

1. Mumbai Railway station , Maharashtra

On 29th September 2017, it was raining and the commuters walked to take shelter at the already crowded Elphinstone railway station over footbridge. Soon, as the trains strated to arrive people began to crush each other. A loud noise after a short circuit then caused panic. And the stampede started when a few crowd started to run.

It killed 23 people and injured approximately 39 people

2. Prayag Kumbh Mela , Uttar Pradesh

On 10th February 2013, the busiest day of Kumbh Mela had welcome 30 million people in Prayagraj (then Allahabad) for the main bathing day. The stampede broke when due to overcrowding, thousands of people came to board train from the same railway station.

It killed 40 people and approximately 45 injured.

3. Pulmedu , Kerala

On 14th January 2011, Thousands of pilgrims returning from Sabarimala were waiting at Pulmedu when a jeep drove into the crown and overturned. The accident, which occured about 7 km from the shrine, killed people and triggered the stampede.

It killed 100 people and injured approximately 40 people.

