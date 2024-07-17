Tragic Suicide of Sikar Class 12 Student Sparks Allegations Against School Staff

In a tragic incident, a Class 12 student allegedly died by suicide at his school hostel in Rajasthan’s Sikar district on Tuesday. The teenager, a native of Salahsar in Churu district, had been studying at Lal Bahadur Shastri Senior Secondary School for the past four years.

According to Surendra Degra, SHO of Udhyog Nagar police station, the student was found dead in his hostel room on Tuesday evening. Earlier that day, he had expressed to friends that he was not feeling well and wished to return home. His absence from a planned activity prompted concern, leading to the discovery of his body after breaking open the door.

Upon learning of the incident, the student’s family members arrived in Sikar and alleged mistreatment by school staff. They claimed that some staff members had assaulted him, including an incident during the morning assembly on Tuesday, and alleged general mistreatment by teachers.

In response to these allegations, an FIR for abetment to suicide under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was filed against the school administration on Wednesday morning. However, initial scrutiny of CCTV footage from the school did not reveal evidence of the alleged assaults.

“We are questioning the school staff and conducting further investigations,” stated SHO Degra, emphasizing ongoing efforts to ascertain the circumstances leading to the student’s tragic decision.

The incident has stirred local unrest, with the student’s family staging a protest outside the mortuary, demanding compensation and swift action against those implicated.

The case underscores the sensitive nature of student welfare in educational institutions, prompting a thorough investigation into the allegations while addressing the community’s concerns over the tragic loss.

