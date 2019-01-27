The fully air-conditioned train, manufactured at Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, has two types of coaches - executive (2) and non-executive (14). Various countries including Peru, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia have expressed interest in importing Train 18 due to its low manufacturing price and the global cost to manufacture trains of a similar standard is too expensive.

The completely made in India Train 18 will be known as Vande Bharat Express, Minister of Railway Piyush Goyal said on Sunday. Train 18 has set an excellent precedent that it is possible to make world-class train under Modi government’s Make in India initiative. The first Train 18 train will ply between New Delhi and Varanasi, with Kanpur and Allahabad as the intermediate stops. It will take 8 hours to complete this route. Train 18, also India’s fastest, will replace Shatabadi trains in future and its fare is expected to be 40 to 50 per cent higher than Shatabadi.

The 16-coach train, built in 18 months at a cost of Rs 97 crore, is also first locomotive less train in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the train soon as the much-awaited train has got provisional 3 months clearance from the Electrical Inspector to the Government (EIG).

The fully air-conditioned train, manufactured at Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, has two types of coaches – executive (2) and non-executive (14). The sitting capacity of executive chair cars is 58 passengers, while those of non-executive is 78. It offers all advanced facilities like onboard WiFi and infotainment.

Railways Minister P Goyal: Train 18 will now be known as Vande Bharat Express. It's a train built completely in India by Indian engineers, in a span of 18 months. It'll ply from Delhi to Varanasi. It is an example that it's possible to make world-class trains under Make in India. pic.twitter.com/YOO3Mzt84O — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2019

Various countries including Peru, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia have expressed interest in importing Train 18 due to its low manufacturing price and the global cost to manufacture trains of a similar standard is too expensive. The train set equivalent to Train 18 standard costs around Rs 250 crore worldwide compared to 100 Rs crore at which the Indian version manufactured by Chennai’s ICF is priced, reports said.

