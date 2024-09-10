Train Derailment Averted in Rajasthan’s Ajmer; Cement Blocks Found Placed on Tracks

Unidentified assailants attempted to derail a goods train in Rajasthan’s Ajmer by placing heavy cement blocks on the tracks, in a disturbing act of sabotage. The incident occurred on Sunday night and marks the second such attempt to disrupt train services within a single day, following a similar incident in Kanpur involving the Kalindi Express.

Train Hits Cement Blocks but Continues Journey Unharmed

The incident in Rajasthan took place at around 10:30 p.m. on the Phulera-Ahmedabad stretch of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, between Saradhna and Bangad stations. Assailants placed two cement blocks, each weighing 70 kg, directly on the railway track. Despite hitting the blocks, the goods train was able to continue its journey without sustaining any damage, narrowly averting a potential disaster.

Railway employees initially received information about one cement block placed on the track. Upon investigation, they found the first block broken. A second block was later discovered further down the same track. A formal complaint was lodged by railway employees, prompting the police to register a First Information Report (FIR) under the Railway Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Authorities have since launched a probe to identify and apprehend those responsible.

Police Investigate Foiled Sabotage Attempt in Kanpur

On the same day, a major tragedy was narrowly avoided when the Kalindi Express, traveling from Prayagraj to Bhiwani in Haryana, hit an LPG cylinder placed on the tracks near Kanpur. The train came to an abrupt halt as the loco pilot, after spotting the cylinder along with suspicious items like a petrol bottle and matchboxes, applied the brakes immediately.

Kanpur police responded swiftly, registering an FIR and detaining six suspects in connection with the incident. The investigation is ongoing as authorities seek to determine the motives behind these dangerous acts.

BJP Condemns Sabotage Attempts, Calls for Tough Action

The double train sabotage attempts have drawn strong reactions from political leaders. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, condemning the Kanpur incident, warned against those trying to destabilize the country. “The nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is so capable that it can destroy and finish off those who hatch conspiracies,” Bhatia said on Monday.

“This is a matter of concern that there are some people and organizations who, in their greed for power, want the country to witness riots and anarchy. Tough action has been taken against such acts and strict action will be taken in the future as well,” Bhatia added, emphasizing the government’s zero-tolerance approach to such threats.

Previous Train Derailment Incident in Kanpur

The latest foiled sabotage attempts come on the heels of another serious incident less than a month ago when 20 coaches of the Sabarmati Express derailed near Govindpuri station in Kanpur. In that incident, the train’s engine struck an object deliberately placed on the track, causing the coaches to derail. Fortunately, all passengers were safely evacuated, and no casualties were reported.