Train Derailment Crisis: Over 18 Sabotage Attempts in 3 Months, Railway Ministry Suspects Criminal Intent

In a recent case of attempted derailment of trains in India, ten railway detonators were found on the railway tracks in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam on September 18, posing a significant threat to the railway operations. The detonators were discovered on the passage of a special army train that was reportedly carrying personnel and weapons en route to Thiruvananthapuram and were deduced to be a deliberate attempt to disrupt railway operations. The disruptive elements were carefully placed at one-meter intervals along the tracks in Burhanpur district. Some of these detonators reportedly exploded as the train passed over them, which prompted an immediate halt of the train and a thorough inspection of the area.

This, however, is not an isolated incident noted by the railway authorities. Another such incident was noted in Punjab’s Bathinda when the Government Railway Police discovered nine iron rods from the tracks of the Delhi-Bathinda Express on Sunday, September 22. While the motive for the act remains unknown, the police have also registered a case against unknown persons, and the investigation is currently underway.

Sabotage attempts—a pattern?

There have been over 18 such attempts to derail trains across the country in the last fifty days. What started off as an individual accident when the train, Kanchanjunga Express, got derailed on June 17, resulting in the death of nine passengers and injury to over forty people, has now turned into a serial event with several attempts at sabotaging the train journey. The police have taken into account these incidents and have also hinted at a deliberate conspiracy or criminal intent behind these incidents that have been taking place in different parts of the country.

Ever since there was a noticeable surge in the attempts to derail trains by sabotage, the Indian Railways and probing authorities have been prompt in looking at the instances. Investigations are also being conducted into potential terrorist involvement. This is particularly so in light of the fact that two hazardous train derailment attempts—one in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and the other in Ajmer, Rajasthan—were prevented from resulting in any significant accidents.

In a third case that garnered widespread concern over the attempted sabotage of trains, a kilometer or so of railroad track in Ajmer had one quintal’s worth of cement blocks set on it. The blocks were positioned in between the Bangad Gram station and Saradhna. But the blocks cracked and separated from the track, preventing the possible train mishap. It is thought to be a calculated attempt to derail the cargo train nonetheless.

A major train disaster was narrowly avoided in Kanpur when the loco pilot of the Kalindi Express (14117) applied emergency brakes after hearing the sound of a gas cylinder hitting the train. The cylinder had been deliberately placed on the track in an attempt to derail or damage the train, which was traveling along the Anwarganj-Kasganj route. The quick action of the pilot prevented what could have been a catastrophic accident.

Railway authorities and local police launched an immediate investigation. They found a petrol-filled glass bottle, a matchbox, and a suspicious bag at the site. Further inspection of the tracks revealed marks resembling the rubbing of an iron object, heightening concerns over the deliberate nature of the incident.

Major Train Accidents in Recent Months

On July 19, a derailment near Motiganj in Gonda led to the tragic death of three individuals and left 19 injured when 21 coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express went off the tracks. The local pilot reportedly heard a loud sound near Jhilahi Railway Station and applied the emergency brakes. This quick action likely prevented further fatalities. Eight of the 22 coaches were fully derailed, while the rest were partially off the tracks.

On August 17, the Sabarmati Express engine derailed near Govindpuri station in Kanpur due to an object placed on the track. This incident was confirmed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Investigators later revealed that a broken piece of railway track was deliberately placed to cause an accident.

YouTube Content Creation Leading to Dangerous Acts

Shockingly, some of these derailment attempts have been linked to content creators seeking online fame. On August 1, a YouTuber named Gulzar Sheikh placed various objects, including bicycles, soap, and even gas cylinders, on railway tracks. His reckless behavior was aimed at creating viral content, endangering the lives of thousands of passengers. The police arrested Sheikh for his dangerous stunts. His YouTube channel has over 235,000 subscribers and millions of views, highlighting the disturbing influence of social media fame on irresponsible actions.

Continued Threats and Dangerous Activities

The deliberate placement of objects on railway tracks has continued, with numerous incidents reported in August. On August 18, iron rods were placed on the railway tracks in Jabalpur, hitting the engine of a passenger train. Authorities believe the perpetrators were attempting to steal the rods but fled when they saw the approaching train.

On August 20, another alarming case occurred in Aligarh when a man named Afsan placed an alloy wheel on the tracks, attempting to recreate the Kanpur rail accident of August 17. On the same day, a train in Prayagraj was brought to a halt after colliding with a motorbike rim, which had been deliberately placed on the track.

Additional incidents took place on August 23 and 24, with wooden logs and heavy stones being placed on railway tracks in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, posing grave threats to train passengers. Fortunately, quick actions by loco pilots and railway authorities prevented major disasters.

Terrorist Involvement in Train Sabotage Attempts

In recent developments, Indian authorities are investigating a potential connection between these derailment attempts and terrorist activities. A video by Pakistan-based terrorist Farhatullah Ghori surfaced on social media, in which he incited his supporters to derail trains in major Indian cities such as Delhi and Mumbai. Ghori, who has a long history of orchestrating terror attacks in India, called on jihadists to target India’s railway system, claiming it would cause “havoc.”

Ghori, who was designated a terrorist in 2020, has been linked to several major attacks, including the 2001 Akshardham Temple attack and the 2004 suicide bombing at the Task Force office in Hyderabad. His recent calls for sabotage have alarmed Indian intelligence and security forces, who are working to prevent any such attempts from materializing.

Need for Railway Safety

The increasing frequency of deliberate attempts to derail trains is a growing concern for Indian railways. From YouTubers seeking viral fame to suspected terrorist involvement, these incidents threaten the safety of millions of passengers. As railway authorities continue to investigate and enhance safety measures, there is an urgent need for greater public awareness and security enforcement to protect one of the world’s largest railway networks. The Indian government and railway authorities must remain vigilant in the face of these escalating threats, ensuring the safety of passengers and infrastructure alike.