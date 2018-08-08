Train No. 12005 had passed the Holambi Kalan station at around 05:44 pm to reach to Narela. However, it was caught in the middle after it accidentally ran over a herd of cows crossing the rail tracks. Reports suggest that the train driver had applied emergency brakes but since the train was running at its full speed, it ran over the cows. After the matter was reported, rail guards, crew and engineering staff rushed to the spot to clear the cows.

At least 20 cows were run over by a train on Wednesday at around 6 pm. The incident took place while the train was on its way to Narela. As per current reports, Train No. 12005 had passed the Holambi Kalan station at around 05:44 pm to reach to Narela. However, it was caught in the middle after it accidentally ran over a herd of cows crossing the rail tracks. Reports suggest that the train driver had applied emergency brakes but since the train was running at its full speed, it ran over the cows. After the matter was reported, rail guards, crew and engineering staff rushed to the spot to clear the cows. Sources add that at least three cows were badly entangled with the rail tracks.

After the incident took place the rail traffic on the route was badly affected. Issuing a statement on the matter, the Northern railways said that the incident took place between Holambi Kalan and Narela. The train, New Delhi Kalka Shatabdi Express was running at full speed when its mowed down 20 cows.

Terming the incident as a horrific one, a railway personnel present at the spot said that the impact so huge that even the rail tracks suffered damage. After the tracks were cleared, the train was shown the green flag at around 7 pm.

The Northern Railway spokesperson said that the train driver had spotted a herd of cows crossing the tracks but since the train was running at its full speed, the impact couldn’t be avoided. Reports add that a committee will be formed to probe the matter where 20 cows were killed.

