Train ticket booking on mobile phone: Indian Railways passenger can book train tickets through IRCTC app or website @ irctc.co.in. Below are the details about how to book train tickets through IRCTC app.

Book Train Tickets through IRCTC app or website @ irctc.co.in : Indian Railways is the 4th largest railway network in the world and one of the cheapest mode of transport. Through Indian Railways, lakhs of people commute regularly. But booking a ticket with Indian Railways has never been an easy task.

To resolve e-ticket booking problems and make it easy for the passengers, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has provided the e-ticket booking on phone. Passengers can reserve their seats in advance by simply following the steps mentioned below through IRCTC website/ app.

The ticket-seekers just need to download the IRCTC application on their mobile phones. These Indian Railways/ IRCTC mobile application is functional on most of the GPRS/Browser based mobile phones, from the basic model to high-end ones. With the mobile application, passengers would need login or registration to book tickets.

Follow these simple steps to check and download the Train ticket through IRCTC app:

Step 1: Login to the irctc.co.in or open the IRCTC mobile application.

Step 2: Log in with IRCTC user id and password.

Step 3: Click on Book Ticket option

Step 4: Fill in details for plan my travel.

Step 5: Select the train and rout and hit the continue booking option.

Step 6: Use existing passenger list or add passengers.

Step 7: Confirm booking details.

Step 8: Make payment through online gateways.

Step 9: Once the train ticket is confirmed, you will receive SMS with PNR, Train No, date of journey, class and other details.

During ticket checking, showing the reservation message of the confirmed ticket from the Indian Railways during travel will be sufficient with any identity proof.

About the Indian Railways:

Indian Railway (IR) runs more than 20,000 passenger trains daily, on both long-distance and suburban routes, from 7,349 stations across India. It manages the fourth largest railway network in the world by size, with 67,368-kilometre (41,861 mi) route.

