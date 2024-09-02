Trainee Doctor Dies After Jumping from Fifth Floor at Tamil Nadu Medical College

In a devastating event at Meenakshi Medical College in Kanchipuram district, Tamil Nadu, a 23-year-old trainee doctor named Sherlin tragically lost her life after jumping from the fifth floor of a campus building. Sherlin, who was a fifth-year student at the private medical college, succumbed to her injuries despite being rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Details of the Incident

The incident took place on Sunday night. According to reports, Sherlin, originally from Tirunelveli, was seen by other students sitting on the window sill of the fifth floor for an extended period. Before any intervention could occur, Sherlin jumped from the building. Emergency services arrived promptly, but she was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Preliminary Investigations

Initial findings suggest that Sherlin had been grappling with depression due to personal issues. The local police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. As part of the investigation, Sherlin’s body has been sent for a postmortem examination.