Trainee IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Speaks Out On Quota Controversy Amid Ongoing Investigation

Facing allegations of misusing Other Backward Class (OBC) quota and disability provisions to secure a civil service position, probationary Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar stated on Monday that the truth will emerge after she submits her case to the central committee investigating the charges.

Speaking to reporters in Washim, Khedkar said, “I will testify before the committee. I think whatever decision the committee will take should be acceptable to all.” She added, “My job here as a probationer is to work and learn and that is what I am doing. I cannot make any comments on that.”

Under Intense Media Scrutiny

Khedkar has been under intense media scrutiny following a controversy involving her reported demands for separate office space, an official vehicle, and other requests. Additionally, there are allegations that Khedkar, the daughter of a retired bureaucrat, misused the OBC quota and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) provisions to obtain her position in the civil service.

Questions Over Non-Creamy Layer Certificate

Her father, Dilip Khedkar, who had contested the Lok Sabha elections, declared property worth ₹40 crore in his poll affidavit, which has raised questions about Puja’s non-creamy layer certificate. The Centre has established a single-member committee to re-examine the documents Puja submitted to secure her candidature in the civil services examination and her subsequent IAS selection.

Principle of Innocent Until Proven Guilty

“The experts of the government (committee) will decide. Neither I nor you (media) or the public can decide,” Khedkar stated. “Whenever the decision of the committee comes, it will be public and open to scrutiny. But right now I don’t have any right to tell you about the investigation going on,” she added.

Emphasizing the principle of innocent until proven guilty, Khedkar remarked, “So proving me guilty by media trial is wrong on everybody’s part.” She assured, “Whatever my submission is, I will give it in front of the committee and the truth will come out.”

Recently, Khedkar was transferred from Pune to Washim following allegations of high-handedness during her probationary period at the Pune district collectorate.

