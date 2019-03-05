Tral encounter: The encounter began at Reshi Mohalla on Monday night after security forces cordoned off the area and conducted search operation to nab 2-3 terrorists who were hiding there.

Tral encounter: Personnel of the Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police and CRPF took part in the search operation. (Photo: ANI)

Tral encounter: At least one terrorist was killed during gun battle between terrorists and security forces at Reshi Mohalla area of Tral in South Kashmir, reports said.

The encounter began at Reshi Mohalla on Monday night after security forces cordoned off the area and conducted search operation to nab 2-3 terrorists who were hiding there. Personnel of the Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police and CRPF took part in the search operation.

Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Tral. More details awaited. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/e8lu8WCivb — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2019

Reports said two loud blasts and gunshots were heard in Naik Mohalla area of Tral. Cordon and search operation continues. More details awaited.

