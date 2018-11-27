Tral encounter: A deputy of dreaded terrorist Zakir Musa was neutralised in an encounter between security forces and terrorists which broke out at Hafoo area of Tral in Pulwama on Tuesday.

A deputy of dreaded terrorist Zakir Musa was neutralised in an encounter between security forces and terrorists which broke out at Hafoo area of Tral in Pulwama on Tuesday. He was identified as Shakir Hassan Dar, who was the deputy chief of Zakir Musa-led Ansar Ghazwat ul Hind. A total of 4 militants were killed and an Army jawan martyred while two CRPF men including an officer severely injured during twin encounter at Kulgam and Tral areas of South Kashmir. On Monday night, a special operation was launched and 3 militants were encircled by Army’s 1RR, CRPF in Kulgam’s Redwani.

In another operation in Pulwama, 1 militant was killed. The operation is still said to be underway and the bodies of the militants have not been recovered yet.

Personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted a joint search operation on Tuesday morning after they received credible input about the presence of some terrorists in Hafoo Reshipora area of Tral township.

According to unconfirmed sourced the other slain terrorists have been identified as Ajjaz Ahamed Makroo and Waris Ahmed Malik, both are members of the Let and locals of Redwani. Mobile internet services were snapped after clashes also broke out at both the places, reports said. Search operations are still on.

The incident comes in the wake of a similar encounter when 6 terrorists were killed in Sekipora area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district. Among the 6 killed was Azas Ahmed Malik who was an accused in the murder of journalist and former editor of Rising Kashmir, Shujaat Bukhari.

In the year 2018, more than 200 militants have been neutralised Among the major operations was the killing of Azas Ahmed Malik, Abu Mateen, Abu Hamaas, Sameer Ahmad Bhat alias Sameer Tiger and Mannan Wani.

Earlier, in a bid to de-escalate tensions in the region, forces adopted several measures including a cessation in the operations during the Holy month of Ramadan. The Army has also appealed to the families of the militants to ask their wards to give up guns and return to their families.

