In an appalling incident from Maharashtra, a 29-year-old transgender faced some indiscrimination by the security mall staffer in Pune. The victim alleged that she was not allowed to enter the mall as the mall authorities said that their policy doesn't allow transgender. Later, when she asked them to explain, they failed. The incident took place on Thursday in Vimannagar, Pune.

The 29-year-old victim, identified as Sonali Dalvi claimed that she had gone to a mall in the city on Thursday in Vimannagar. The victim alleged that the she was asked to go through the women security kiosk for frisking. Later, the transgender also alleged that the woman security officer refused to check her and further denied the entry to the mall. The incident took place at Phoenix Market City Mall, Pune. Commenting on the matter, Sonali said, “Following an argument, the women at the kiosk called up the security chief who in turn told me that it was not part of their policy to give entry into the mall to transgender. I asked him for the policy book.”

I went to Phoenix Mall in #Pune for shopping. I was not allowed to enter the mall as the mall authorities said that their policy doesn't allow transgenders, when I asked them to explain, then they could not. I will now file a case against them: Sonali Dalvi pic.twitter.com/joQ5jZk4rm — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2018

The victim also claimed that later after several people came out in her support the security personnel allowed her to enter the mall. She said, “I got entry only after other customers at the mall protested and said that I should be allowed in.” Meanwhile, the mall official sated that Sonali was allowed to enter in less than five minutes. The statement issued read, “We would like to state that basis the detailed report from the security agency the person in question was asked for verification by the security guards and directed to the desired destination in less than five minutes. We regret any inconvenience caused to the customer but security precautions are part of the process.” However, if the reports are to be believed, the transgender said that she would be filing a police case in this regard.

