Thursday, September 19, 2024
Live Tv

Traps 50 Women, Promises To Marry Them, Later Vanishes With Their Money: Matrimony Scam

Mukeem Khan, a 38-year-old resident of Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, orchestrated an elaborate con that exploited the emotions and trust of over 50 women across India, including a woman judge.

Mukeem Khan, a 38-year-old resident of Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, orchestrated an elaborate con that exploited the emotions and trust of over 50 women across India, including a woman judge. His method was simple yet effective: he befriended women online through matrimonial websites, cultivated relationships, and then vanished with their money.

Khan’s tactics involved creating multiple fake profiles, where he portrayed himself as a government officer. He specifically targeted Muslim women—unmarried, widowed, or divorced—promising them love and companionship. To gain their trust, he fabricated a tragic backstory, claiming that his wife had passed away, leaving him a single father struggling to care for his daughter. He often shared photos of his wife and child, creating a facade of a caring family man.

Once he established a connection, Khan would even meet the women’s families and arrange for wedding dates. However, when the time came for financial commitments, he would concoct various excuses to ask for money—often claiming it was needed for wedding arrangements or to book venues. After receiving the funds, he would disappear, leaving his victims heartbroken and financially devastated.

Khan’s deceit began in 2020, shortly after his own marriage. His first target was a divorced woman from Vadodara, whom he convinced to marry him. He even fabricated a story about losing his wallet to swindle ₹30,000 from her before he left her life. This initial success fueled his ambition, and he continued his scheme across different states and cities, marrying another widow in Delhi in 2023 with yet another fabricated narrative.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch recently apprehended Khan, who admitted during interrogation that he had successfully conned numerous women throughout the country. His case serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities individuals face in the digital age, highlighting the need for vigilance and awareness in online interactions.

Khan’s story is not just one of deception; it underscores the importance of safeguarding personal information and being wary of too-good-to-be-true proposals, especially from strangers online. As the investigation unfolds, the impact of his actions on the lives of his victims continues to resonate, leaving many to grapple with the aftermath of betrayal and loss.

