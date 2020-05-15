Hyderabad Startup Vera Smart Healthcare has recently launched Traveller Tracking System to screen bus stations, railways, and the airport. There are also reports that the tracking system will also cover all the district borders of entry to Telangana.

Hyderabad Startup Vera Smart Healthcare has launched the “Traveller Tracking System” (TTS) to screen Railways, Bus Stations, Hyderabad Airport and will soon cover all district borders of entry to Telangana, to track plus monitor coronavirus contacts. Recently the company commenced ‘iMASQ’ (Intelligent Monitoring Analysis Services Quarantine) with Artificial Intelligence services for COVID-19 surveillance in containment zones. These are collaboration initiatives with the Government of Telangana to have an effective public health management strategy.

“Traveller Tracking System” (TTS) began in Secunderabad Railway Station early this week, as of now, the station has 500 travelers alighting every day, as these travelers alights, they get screened to record each one’s travel history, symptoms, positive contacts if any, home address, and all these information are geotagged, then shared to the district administration as well as to individual police stations to enable home quarantine the traveler if no symptoms are found, or to immediately hospitalize the person if symptoms are detected.

Vera is also now planning to deploy its staff in each district check posts for effective screening and to cover all entry ports in Telangana.

Also Read: Farmers of Andhra Pradesh praises CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for Rythu Bharosa, thanks him for transferring the amount on time

Recently Vera also launched iMASQ Hybrid Healthcare service on Wheels in Telangana to deal with COVID-19 quarantine and non-COVID-19 monitoring services. A first of its kind in India, iMASQ, a multipurpose AI unit which can provide medication stock, swab collection facility, remote consultation, monitoring, tracking results, lab space and an inhouse quarantine berth with ventilator facilities for containment zones.

Announcing the purpose of “Traveller Tracking System” (TTS) and “iMASQ with Artificial Intelligence Services, Dr. G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health, Govt of Telangana said, “For the days to come, we are prepared for any volume of a surge in cases by using most powerful and cost-effective surveillance technology to avoid every case being shifted to hospitals. We continuously track, quarantine, isolate the patients in their homes, and monitor through live video, audio, vitals, and GPS surveillance to ensure safety to frontline workers.”

Dharma Teja Nukarapu, Founder and CEO of Vera Smart HealthCare said “This is a real-time solution to deal with life treating conditions, limited medical access, and infra hard-pressed regions. Currently, our Traveller Tracking System (TTS) is tracking and monitoring Secunderabad Railway Station and we will soon cover all entry ports in Telangana.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App