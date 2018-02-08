Fixing the date of next hearing in the Ram Janmobhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case to March 14, the Supreme Court on Thursday termed the matter as a 'pure land dispute'. The hearing was being held under Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Ashok Bhushan, and Justice S Abdul Nazeer.

Supreme Court while hearing the Ram Janmobhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case on Thursday termed the issue as a ‘pure land dispute’. Fixing the date for next hearing on Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid issue to March 14, the court said that some of the documents and translations are yet to be filed before it. These new observations were made under the Supreme Court bench Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Ashok Bhushan, and Justice S Abdul Nazeer. Hearing the case, the Supreme Court made it clear that it would deal with the case as a “pure land dispute”. Earlier February 8 was fixed as the final hearing in the Ram Mandir case but the Apex Court today fixed the next hearing date to March 14.

However, representing one of the parties in the Ayodhya case, Senior Lawyer Kapil Sibal had previously said that the final hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case should be deferred to post 2019 General Election as any judgement in the case may affect or influence the elections and political parties in the nation, since Ram Mandir was a sensitive issue. Meanwhile, senior counsel Harish Salve, who appeared on the other side, had said that it was “just a case” for the apex court and had nothing to do with the elections.

The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute is a political, historical and socio-religious debate in India, centered on a plot of land in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. The main issue revolves around the access to the site as Hindus claims it the birthplace of Lord Ram and the Babri Masjid, constructed by Mir Baki on the orders of Mughal emperor Babar, was built after the previous Hindu temple was demolished.