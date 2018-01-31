Tremors were felt in Delhi-National Capital Region and several other parts of north India on Wednesday, minutes after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook Hindu Kush Region in Afghanistan, which lead to forcing people to run out of their homes and offices in Delhi and the adjoining region

Tremors were felt in Delhi-National Capital Region and several other parts of north India on Wednesday, minutes after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook Hindu Kush Region in Afghanistan, which lead to forcing people to run out of their homes and offices in Delhi and the adjoining region. Delhi Metro immediately halted operations – briefly. However, no damage was reported in Delhi and the National Capital Region. Other parts also witnessed tremors, panic-stricken people rushed out of their homes and workplaces in Jammu and Kashmir after a strong earthquake with its epicentre in Afghanistan jolted the state. Officials said there were no immediate reports of loss to life or property. In Delhi and the National Capital Region, as people frightened, they ran out of their homes, shops, and offices. Many posted on social media that they felt the tremors. The lights shook in many television studios.

The tremors lasted for a few seconds. Tremors were also felt in most parts of Punjab and Haryana, the people in Chandigarh also experienced the earthquake which lasted a few seconds. The tremors were felt around 12.45 p.m. The tremors were felt across the state including Shimla, Solan, Dharamsala, Kangra, Palampur, Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, and Mandi. The quake hit at 0707 GMT (1237 IST) near Afghanistan’s northern border with Tajikistan in the Hindu Kush mountains at a depth of 191 kilometres, the US Geological Survey said. India has witnessed five majors earthquakes in the past in many states, such as Gujarat, Bihar, Maharashtra, Assam, and Uttarkashi, which killed many and the states faced the loss of property.