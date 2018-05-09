Delhi-NCR, parts of north India on Wednesday were shaken by minor tremors after an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 intensity rocked Afghanistan-Tajikistan-Pakistan region. According to initial reports, no loss of life and property has bee reported so far, however, the concerned authorities are monitoring the situation.

Mild tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and other states in north India, Kashmir valley after a 6.2 earthquake rocked Afghanistan-Tajikistan-Pakistan region, according to USGS. Though the authorities are monitoring the situation in the affected regions, so far there are no reports of any loss of life and property. According to reports, the earthquake shook buildings in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, putting people into a panic situation. Some reports also suggest that two separate earthquakes hit Afghanistan and Pakistan region. Meanwhile, another quake of magnitude 6.0 hit the Papua New Guinea region in the morning hours according to the local time, sending shockwaves through the Ring of Fire Pacific Island. However, it is not confirmed whether there is any connection between the quakes which hit Afghanistan-Tajikistan-Pakistan and Papua New Gunea regions.

Meanwhile, parts of north India on Wednesday afternoon experienced a sudden change in weather after dust-storm, strong winds hit Delhi-NCR and nearby states. The Met department has predicted that states in north India including Haryana, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Punjab may experience thundershowers and strong winds.

Earlier on Tuesday, strong hail storms had hit Himachal Pradesh hilly regions including Shimla along with thunderstorms. Parts in north India in the past couple of days have been experiencing unusual weather condition. Previously, a strong dust storm had rocked several regions in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab claiming lives of more than 100 people in the region. Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted that strong winds and rains are expected to hit Delhi and nearby areas of Jhajjar, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Hodal and Palwal in the next few hours.

