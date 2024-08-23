Tribal Woman Gang-Raped by Eight Men in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh; Six Arrested, Investigation Underway

A horrifying incident of gang rape has been reported from Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district, where a 27-year-old tribal woman was allegedly assaulted by eight men under the influence of alcohol. The incident occurred on August 12 near a village in the Pusaur area, as the woman was on her way to attend a local fair after celebrating Rakshabandhan.

The Incident Unfolds

According to the victim’s account, she was on her way to Raigarh when she was suddenly accosted by eight men. The assailants allegedly abducted her and forcibly took her to a nearby pond, where they subjected her to sexual assault for a harrowing five hours. The woman, left traumatized by the brutal attack, somehow managed to reach her home and inform her family about the incident.

Upon receiving the complaint, the local police swiftly initiated an investigation and launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspects. Within days, six of the accused were arrested, while efforts are ongoing to trace and capture the remaining two.

Alcohol-Fueled Assault

Sources close to the investigation have revealed that all the accused were heavily intoxicated at the time of the crime. After noticing the woman alone, they allegedly seized the opportunity to abduct her, perpetrate the assault, and then flee the scene. The police have confirmed that the investigation is still in progress, with the aim of bringing all perpetrators to justice.

Law Enforcement’s Response

Speaking to the media, Raigarh’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) provided details about the swift police action taken after the incident was reported. “On August 20, we received information that a girl was gang-raped while she was on her way to visit a local fair. We immediately constituted a special team to crack the case. A case was registered under sections 70(1) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (related to rape), and six people were arrested. Further investigation is going on,” the SSP said.

Political Reaction and Public Outrage

The incident has sparked widespread outrage across the region, with political leaders and activists condemning the heinous crime and demanding swift justice for the victim. Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed his deep concern over the incident and called for immediate action against all the accused. “The incident of rape in the Pusaur area of Raigarh is very serious. The culprits should be arrested immediately, and the victim should be given protection till the accused are convicted. The victim should be provided every possible assistance,” Baghel stated on social media platform X.

Continuing Investigation

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on apprehending the remaining suspects and ensuring a thorough and impartial inquiry into the case. Law enforcement agencies are under pressure to deliver justice swiftly, given the gravity of the crime and the public outcry it has generated. The victim’s safety and well-being are also being prioritized, with authorities assuring that all necessary measures are being taken to protect her and support her through this traumatic time.