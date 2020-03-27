Amid the novel coronavirus- COVID-19 pandemic in India, the tribals in Telangana and Chhattisgarh borders have started wearing leaves as masks to protect themselves as they have no other alternative. They have also requested the government to provide them masks.

They are tribals , they don’t come outside much, they don’t mingle with people frequently except in weekly fairs. Outside contact is so less, but they have heard about the novel coronavirus through radios, TV and other ways. They are scared about it so they want to take good care about themselves . They are poor tribals across the Telangana and Chhattisgarh borders. The poor Tribals are also effected with corona scare in the remote corner areas. They have neither masks to wear nor sanitisers to wash hands. So, they wear tree leaves as protective masks of Coronavirus.

When the village head had held a meeting, the tribals arrived with leaves as masks. These tribals are protecting themselves from novel coronavirus as much as they can because they have no other alternative. It’s actually a great idea when the population in urban areas, where the scare surrounding the novel coronavirus scare is worse, do not wear any protective gear. Even though they usually don’t go out, they still wear masks to protect themselves from the deadly virus .

One tribal man told NewsX, “The people of the village heard about novel coronavirus and they are shocked to know about it. They had no other solution. The tribal villages don’t have masks so that they are using leaves as masks. We request the government to provide us masks”. The maoist-affected tribal villages don’t have basic facilities like nutritious food and water. However, they are abiding by the lockdown as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the respective Chief Ministers. They don’t want to cross the borders, like the urban population in cities.

Some say the tribals are far better than the educated urban population who roam freely even during a curfew. The tribals are taking measures to slow the spread of novel coronavirus. What about us? We should ask ourselves this question and behave in a civilised manner. Tribals are behaving good. One should see how the urban people were behaving during the crisis in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Hundreds of people were left stranded at various checkpoints on the Andhra Pradesh- Telangana borders on Wednesday night as authorities refused to let them enter into the state, in purview of the coronavirus lockdown. This exposed the communication gap and lack of coordination between the authorities of the two States. Due to closure of hostels in cities like Hyderabad, hundreds of people thronged at police stations to get permission to go to their homes. Some went to Telangana and Andhra borders to cross it.

As news came in that the student hostels and paying guest facilities were being re-opened in Hyderabad, most of the students chose to come back. They could not wait even for 12 hours and preferred to cross borders in groups . They argued with police and protested at Telangana and Andhra borders. Due to these activities, the possibility of spreading of coronavirus increases.

