Trichy District Collector Praises Pilots After Flight Emergency

An Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah faced a significant technical issue recently, prompting a commendable response from the flight crew and ground officials. Trichy District Collector Pradeep Kumar reported that the aircraft encountered a landing gear issue, and once this problem was identified, coordination efforts were initiated with the airport authority and air traffic control to ensure the safety of all passengers.

Kumar emphasized the crucial role the pilots played in managing the situation. “Once the landing issue was confirmed, we maintained communication with the airport authority and air traffic control,” he stated. “The pilots assured us that there was a 90 percent chance of a safe landing. From the District Administration’s perspective, we took all necessary safety measures and were fully prepared.”

In anticipation of a potential emergency landing, the district administration mobilized 18 ambulances and medical teams at the airport. “We had doctors on standby in and around Trichy. I want to congratulate the pilots for their decisive actions in saving the lives of the passengers,” Kumar added.

The pilots of the aircraft—Iqrom Rifadly, Fahmi Zainal, and co-pilot Maitryee Shrikrishna Shitole—were seen departing from Tiruchirapalli Airport following the incident. On October 11, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, also acknowledged the critical coordination between the pilots, air traffic control, and the airport director that averted a potential disaster.

Mohol explained, “The Air India Express flight had to return to Trichy Airport due to a hydraulic failure. The pilots opted to circle for about two hours to reduce fuel before safely landing the aircraft at around 8:15 PM.” He highlighted that all 150 individuals on board, including the pilot crew and passengers, landed safely thanks to effective teamwork.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has since grounded the aircraft and initiated a probe into the incident. Passengers were subsequently arranged to board an alternate aircraft for their journey.

In summary, the Air India Express Flight 613 incident underscores the importance of skilled pilots and effective coordination during in-flight emergencies, ensuring the safety of passengers in critical situations.

