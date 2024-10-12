Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Trichy District Collector Praises Pilots After Flight Emergency

An Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah faced a significant technical issue recently, prompting a commendable response from the flight crew and ground officials.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Trichy District Collector Praises Pilots After Flight Emergency

An Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah faced a significant technical issue recently, prompting a commendable response from the flight crew and ground officials. Trichy District Collector Pradeep Kumar reported that the aircraft encountered a landing gear issue, and once this problem was identified, coordination efforts were initiated with the airport authority and air traffic control to ensure the safety of all passengers.

Kumar emphasized the crucial role the pilots played in managing the situation. “Once the landing issue was confirmed, we maintained communication with the airport authority and air traffic control,” he stated. “The pilots assured us that there was a 90 percent chance of a safe landing. From the District Administration’s perspective, we took all necessary safety measures and were fully prepared.”

In anticipation of a potential emergency landing, the district administration mobilized 18 ambulances and medical teams at the airport. “We had doctors on standby in and around Trichy. I want to congratulate the pilots for their decisive actions in saving the lives of the passengers,” Kumar added.

MUST READ: Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Veteran Actor Sayaji Shinde Joins Ajit Pawar Led NCP

The pilots of the aircraft—Iqrom Rifadly, Fahmi Zainal, and co-pilot Maitryee Shrikrishna Shitole—were seen departing from Tiruchirapalli Airport following the incident. On October 11, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, also acknowledged the critical coordination between the pilots, air traffic control, and the airport director that averted a potential disaster.

Mohol explained, “The Air India Express flight had to return to Trichy Airport due to a hydraulic failure. The pilots opted to circle for about two hours to reduce fuel before safely landing the aircraft at around 8:15 PM.” He highlighted that all 150 individuals on board, including the pilot crew and passengers, landed safely thanks to effective teamwork.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has since grounded the aircraft and initiated a probe into the incident. Passengers were subsequently arranged to board an alternate aircraft for their journey.

In summary, the Air India Express Flight 613 incident underscores the importance of skilled pilots and effective coordination during in-flight emergencies, ensuring the safety of passengers in critical situations.

ALSO READ: Mysore-Darbhanga Express Train Accident: 18 Trains Cancelled, Investigation Underway

Filed under

Air India Express Air India flight incident Aviation safety updates DGCA investigation Tiruchirappalli airport
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Trump Calls for Death Penalty for Migrants in Violent Crimes During Fiery Rally

Trump Calls for Death Penalty for Migrants in Violent Crimes During Fiery Rally

PM Modi To Attend Nayab Singh Saini’s Sworn In Ceremony As Haryana CM on Oct 17

PM Modi To Attend Nayab Singh Saini’s Sworn In Ceremony As Haryana CM on Oct...

China’s Economic Stimulus, New Spending Initiatives

China’s Economic Stimulus, New Spending Initiatives

Registration Process For CIDCO Lottery 2024

Registration Process For CIDCO Lottery 2024

Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Border Infrastructure Projects

Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Border Infrastructure Projects

Entertainment

Vanvaas: Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Announces New Film On Dussehra

Vanvaas: Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Announces New Film On Dussehra

Actor And Stunt Double Toni Vaz Dies At 101

Actor And Stunt Double Toni Vaz Dies At 101

Re-Release Of Anime Film ‘Ramayana The Legend of Prince Rama’ Postponed

Re-Release Of Anime Film ‘Ramayana The Legend of Prince Rama’ Postponed

‘Jigra’ Box Office Report Day 1: Alia Bhatt’s Film Makes A Decent Impact

‘Jigra’ Box Office Report Day 1: Alia Bhatt’s Film Makes A Decent Impact

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Report Day 2: Rajinikanth’s Film Works Its Magic

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Report Day 2: Rajinikanth’s Film Works Its Magic

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox