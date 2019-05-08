Trinamool candidate Nusrat Jahan has a narrow escape as stage collapses after scores of fans rush for selfie: As per reports, the incident took place in Gopiballabhpore area where the celebrity campaigned for the TMC candidate Birbaha Soren. Meanwhile, noone was injured during the collapse.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Nusrat Jahan on Wednesday had a narrow escape after a huge rush of people stormed there to get a selfie with former Bengali actress and caused the stage collapse. However, there has been no damage to lives and the actress later confirmed the news to the rally. As per reports, the incident took place in Gopiballabhpore area where the celebrity campaigned for the TMC candidate Birbaha Soren. After the stage was collapsed, the leader took the mic and informed the rally that everything was fine and one was injured.

Nusrat Jahan is contesting as a TMC candidate for Basirhat parliamentary constituency in West Bengal. Basiharat Lok Sabha seat is going for polls on May 19. In April, Jahan filed her nomination papers for the said Lok Sabha seat. The 29-year-old actor was accompanied by thousands of party supporters. Along with Nusrat Jahan, another Bengali actress, Mimi Chakraborty also contesting on the TMC ticket from West Bengal’s Jadavpur parliamentary constituency.

Mimi Chakraborty is the candidate of TMC from JAdavpur seat. By the way, there is enough intellectual in our parliament, now, nation need such beauty in the apex stage of democracy, so that no one can make meme with the comparison of pakistani beautiful lawmakers with indian.#tmc pic.twitter.com/PGOkFcTy1I — kundan priyadarshi (@kundanex) March 12, 2019

This year, Mamata Banerjee’s TMC has chosen young popular actors as candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019. Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahaan & Dev (Deepak Adhikari) have been chosen to contest from Jadavpur, Basirhat and Birbhum respectively. The announcement of young actors invited criticism across the country.

Mimi Chakraborty for a TMC candidate? What is Mamata smoking? Last time I checked, Politics in India was not supposed to be a cluster of B grade actresses standing for elections. What the fuck? — ShubhangiChakravarty (@NyxAmenda) March 13, 2019

Another TMC MP Moon Moon Sen, who won the Lok Sabha election from Bankura in 2014 has faced social media’s ire over her sleeveless blouse.

Iska naam Mimi Chakraborty hai. Bengali Actress (famous for breakup’s than her movies)😜😜😜 — चौकीदार Sambit Priyadarsi (@Sambit_Speaks) March 12, 2019

Recently, 2017-18 Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde, best known for her role in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, was trolled after she joined the Congress this year.

