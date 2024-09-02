Monday, September 2, 2024

Trinamool Congress Boycotts TV Debates Amidst Controversy Over Kolkata Doctor’s Death

Trinamool Congress accused three media channels—ABP Ananda, Republic, and TV9—of engaging in “anti-Bengal” propaganda.

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced a boycott of TV debates. The party accused three media channels—ABP Ananda, Republic, and TV9—of engaging in “anti-Bengal” propaganda.

In a statement posted on X, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) clarified its position: “AITC has, for now, decided not to send its spokespersons to media channels like ABP Ananda, Republic, and TV9 due to their persistent ANTI-BENGAL agenda-driven PROPAGANDA. We understand their compulsion to appease the ZAMINDARS of Delhi, given the investigations and ongoing enforcement cases their promoters and companies are facing.”

The party further urged the public not to be misled by individuals who are portrayed as party supporters on these channels, stating that such figures do not represent the party’s official stance. “The people of Bengal have consistently rejected this unholy BANGLA BIRODHI NEXUS and have always chosen TRUTH over PROPAGANDA,” the statement added.

Debate Controversies and Public Reactions

This decision comes in the wake of a heated debate involving senior Trinamool leader and MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul on ABP Ananda. During the debate, Ms. Dastidar, the deputy leader of the Trinamool Congress in the Lok Sabha, referred to Ms. Paul, a well-known fashion designer, as a “saree maker.” Ms. Paul defended her profession, expressing pride in her work. Additionally, the BJP legislator accused the Mamata Banerjee government of harboring criminals and neglecting women’s issues.

Further controversy erupted when Ms. Dastidar made a contentious remark about medical students during the CPM era in Bengal, claiming they were “made to sit on laps” for passing marks. This comment drew severe criticism from women doctors, prompting Ms. Dastidar to issue an apology. “I am sorry for any statement made in ABP Ananda talk show and apologize if my recent words have hurt anyone’s sentiments. I retract my statement. My intention has been and will always be to champion the cause of well-being and rights of women,” she said in a post on X.

Ongoing Political Tensions

The TV debates have increasingly become battlegrounds between Trinamool Congress and BJP leaders, with the former defending the Mamata Banerjee government against allegations of a cover-up in the high-profile rape-murder case. The BJP has accused the ruling party of protecting criminals, while the Trinamool Congress alleges that the BJP and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) are attempting to incite unrest in West Bengal.

